Review: BOB DYLAN - ROUGH AND ROWDY TOUR at Mayo Civic Center Arena

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On March 24, 2026, Bob Dylan rolled into the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester, Minnesota and did what he’s been doing for years now—completely sidestepping expectations.

If you showed up hoping for a straightforward greatest-hits night, you probably figured things out pretty quickly. “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” opened the show, but not in any familiar way. It was slower, looser, almost like Dylan was feeling it out in real time. That set the tone for the whole night.

“Man in the Long Black Coat” had this eerie, stripped-down vibe, and then “All Along the Watchtower” came in and surprised everyone by not trying to blow the roof off. Instead, it leaned into a tighter, bluesy groove. It worked—just not in the way you might expect.

A lot of the set pulled from his more recent material, like “I Contain Multitudes” and “False Prophet.” And honestly, those felt like the center of gravity for the show. Dylan seemed more locked in on those than anything else, delivering them with this quiet confidence, like he knows exactly where he is artistically right now.

The middle stretch—“Black Rider,” “Love Sick,” “Key West (Philosopher Pirate)”—got pretty hypnotic. “Key West” especially just kind of drifted along in the best way, slow and dreamy, like it wasn’t in a hurry to get anywhere.

That said, there were a few moments the crowd could really grab onto. “When I Paint My Masterpiece” had a nice swing to it, and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” got one of the biggest reactions of the night. Even then, Dylan didn’t play it for nostalgia—he sounded more reflective than sentimental.

“Soon After Midnight” was a quiet standout, and by the time he closed with “Every Grain of Sand,” the whole place felt dialed in. It was simple, almost reverent, and a really strong way to end the night.

The thing with Dylan now is he’s not trying to give people what they expect. He’s still reshaping these songs, sometimes to the point where they barely resemble the originals. That can be frustrating if you’re not into it—but if you are, it makes the whole show feel alive.

This wasn’t a singalong, and it definitely wasn’t predictable. But it was real, and it felt like he meant every minute of it.

Reader Reviews

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