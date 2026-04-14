PROMISE OF AMERICA Will Close the Season at Six Points Theater

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Six Points Theater will present an original musical revue, Promise of America: A New Celebration of Jewish American Song, running May 2 through May 17, 2026.

The production brings together live performance and short narratives exploring the scope and influence of Jewish American music across genres and generations, from the early 1900's to the present day, including songs of Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, rap, and rock. The show illuminates how Jewish voices, then and now, shaped the soundtrack of our nation.

The production is conceived by Six Points Theater Producing Artistic Director Barbara Brooks and co-created by Brooks and music director Raymond Berg. It is directed and choreographed by Shelli Place. The cast of actor/singers features Ben Dutcher, Imani Harris, Kim Kivens and Randy Schmeling. The book is by Barbara Brooks, with music arranged by Raymond Berg. Musicians for the production are Joey Van Phillips and Christian Wheeler.

Performances run May 2 - May 17, 2026 at Six Points Theater: 1978 Ford Parkway, Saint Paul, MN 55116