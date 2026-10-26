PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ballet Will Premiere at Twin Cities Ballet

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This Halloween season, Twin Cities Ballet will present its newest original full length Ballet, Phantom of the Opera. This new ballet brings literature’s haunting tale to life through dance, cinematic visuals, and storytelling. Experience the mystery, romance, and suspense of this classic on October 31 and November 1, 2026, at the Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul.

Twin Cities Ballet Artistic Directors Denise Vogt and Rick Vogt, the visionary team behind Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet and Romeo & Juliet: The Rock Ballet to the music of Queen, have created this reimagining of Phantom of the Opera.

Featuring an original story adaptation, musical compilation, and artistic vision of Denise Vogt, the production blends the Vogts’ choreography with immersive multimedia and projection design by Peter Morrow to transport audiences into the Phantom’s shadowy world where beauty, passion, and obsession collide.

Performances will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 1, 2026 – 2:00 PM.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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