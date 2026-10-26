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PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ballet Will Premiere at Twin Cities Ballet

Performances will run October 31 and November 1, 2026.

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PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ballet Will Premiere at Twin Cities Ballet

This Halloween season, Twin Cities Ballet will present its newest original full length Ballet, Phantom of the Opera. This new ballet brings literature’s haunting tale to life through dance, cinematic visuals, and storytelling. Experience the mystery, romance, and suspense of this classic on October 31 and November 1, 2026, at the Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul.

Twin Cities Ballet Artistic Directors Denise Vogt and Rick Vogt, the visionary team behind Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet and Romeo & Juliet: The Rock Ballet to the music of Queen, have created this reimagining of Phantom of the Opera.

Featuring an original story adaptation, musical compilation, and artistic vision of Denise Vogt, the production blends the Vogts’ choreography with immersive multimedia and projection design by Peter Morrow to transport audiences into the Phantom’s shadowy world where beauty, passion, and obsession collide.

Performances will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 1, 2026 – 2:00 PM.

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