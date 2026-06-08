MOMENTUM Conference to Feature Anne Halvorson, Zelia Gonzalez & Carolina Ortiz at MCAD
The MOMENTUM conference series is organized by Creative Evolutions in partnership with Theatre Communications Group and MCAD.
Through Creative Evolutions' work across industries, they have seen a growing call for new models of boards and governance. In response, they have created MOMENTUM as a new kind of conference series that centers innovation led by individuals within their own communities who understand the lived experiences, relationships, and dynamics that shape meaningful change.
In partnership with Kami Norland and MCAD's Graduate and Continuing Education Departments, Theatre Communications Group (TCG), and other university partners, Creative Evolutions has announced that Minneapolis's Regionally-Rooted Speakers are: Anne Halvorson, Zelia Gonzalez & Carolina Ortiz.
Meet the Speakers:
Anne Halvorson (she/her) is a seasoned Advertising Exec with over 24 years working for the most acclaimed agencies in the world. Anne currently serves on the Minneapolis College of Art and Design faculty.
Zelia Gonzales (they/them) recently moved to Minneapolis from NYC in June 2025 and already feels at home in Minnesota. Over the past year, Zelia has joined neighbors in resisting Operation Metro Surge through patrols, art, and collective action. They are currently pursuing a Master's in Creative Leadership at MCAD in Whittier, Minneapolis.
Hailing from Zacatecas, Mexico, Carolina Ortiz (she/her) embodies the spirit of resilience and determination. Carolina's passion for social justice is deeply rooted in her personal journey as a DREAMer. Carolina's impactful footprint extends far beyond her role as Associate Executive Director at COPAL, encompassing a profound depth of environmental advocacy, coalition management, and steering key legislative initiatives.
Along with MCAD Director Kami Norland, these speakers join Lanxing Fu, who comes from HERE Arts Center to pick up the fourth spot in MOMENTUM's Lighthouse Rolling Speaker Series. At each location (Minneapolis is the last spot in person for 2026), the Lighthouse Speaker answers a shared prompt and also responds to the speakers and attendee ideas from past convenings.
2026 MOMENTUM Schedule
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June 10-13 - Kickoff session at the TCG National Conference (Puerto Rico) - tickets
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June 26-27 - University of Oklahoma
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July 14-15 - University of the Bahamas
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July 25-26 - Seattle University
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August 5-6 - Minneapolis College of Art and Design Registration | Schedule
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September 8 - Free Final Culminating Webinar. Register here for updates on the evolving work!
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Footloose: The Musical
Open Door Community Theatre (6/20-6/28)
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Sasha Velour - TRAVESTY
State Theatre (10/09-10/09)
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Hadestown
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Auditorium (10/19-10/19)
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Lee Brice
Vetter Stone Amphitheatre (7/13-7/13)
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Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors
Ledge Amphitheater (9/12-9/12)
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Paul Taylor Dance Company
Northrop (9/26-9/26)
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Mystic Pizza
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (10/06-10/11)
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Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (9/15-9/20)
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My Ántonia
Ritz Theater (6/03-7/12) VIDEOS
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Legally Blonde The Musical
Duluth Playhouse at the NorShor Theatre (7/10-7/26)
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