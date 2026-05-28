Kiara Angline and Jacob Marckel Selected to Represent Minnesota at 2026 Jimmy Awards

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Hennepin Arts has announced that Kiara Angline (she/her) of Burnsville High School and Jacob Marckel (he/him) of PiM Arts High School (Eden Prairie) will represent Minnesota at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards) – a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

The announcement was made last night following orientation for Spotlight Showcase 2026, Hennepin Arts' annual event that formally recognizes the extraordinary contributions of the students and educators who make up Minnesota's vibrant high school theater community. Spotlight Showcase takes place Monday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 9 at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.).

“Kiara and Jacob's journeys through Spotlight Education capture the heart of what this program makes possible,” said Andrea Mokros, interim president and CEO of Hennepin Arts. “From their experiences on and off the stage, they've built confidence and formed connections that will stay with them far beyond high school. That journey is exactly why we do this work, to bring people together through the arts and expand opportunities for young people across Minnesota. They embody our vision of a thriving arts community, where creativity and collaboration inspire the next generation to lead with purpose.”

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) are presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc. The NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 23, and their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The seventeenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026 at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

Angline, a junior from Burnsville High School, has grown as both a performer and leader through her experiences in theater and Spotlight Education. As Vice President of her theater guild, she works to support fellow students and strengthen her school's program while contributing on stage, as Dance Captain and behind the scenes on crew. She says Spotlight helped push her beyond her comfort zone and inspired her to continue growing as both an artist and leader. “Theater has taught me that leadership isn't always about being in the center, it's about supporting and helping others around you shine,” said Angline.



Marckel, a junior from PiM Arts High School, believes leadership in theater comes from courage, collaboration and helping others succeed. A two-time participant in Spotlight Showcase's Featured Dancer production number, Marckel led by example through his bold and confident performances, encouraging fellow artists to step outside their comfort zones. “Being a bold leader in front of your peers and fellow artists provides the freedom for others to join without fear,” said Marckel. Beyond the stage, he has supported peers by sharing his own experiences with self-confidence and comparison, helping fellow students navigate the pressures that can come with performing.

Hennepin Arts' Spotlight Education program is an essential part of arts education in many Minnesota high schools. Annually, we help nearly 8,000 students in more than 100 high schools build confidence, critical thinking, empathy, a sense of community and knowledge and appreciation of theater. The program supplements and enhances arts curricula through production assessments, workshops and arts journalism, increasing equitable access to quality theater education. Spotlight Showcase, our annual recognition event, is Minnesota's largest celebration of high school theater and provides over 1,000 students the opportunity to perform at the historic State Theatre.

Spotlight Showcase proudly employs professional staff from Minnesota, Broadway, and beyond to collaborate with students across all areas of theater. Bourgoin Productions serves as producer.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office and online at HennepinArts.org.

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