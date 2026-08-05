Interview: Blake Zelesnikar of DIRTY DANCING THE MUSICAL at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

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The national tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical will officially launch at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, bringing the beloved story from the big screen to the stage. The production runs from August 12 through September 6, 2026, featuring the music, dancing, and unforgettable moments that have made Dirty Dancing a favorite for generations.

Ahead of the Saint Paul opening, I spoke with Blake Zelesnikar, who stars as Johnny Castle in the national tour. Blake shared what it means to take on such an iconic role, how he approaches bringing his own perspective to Johnny while honoring the character's history, and what audiences can expect from this new production.

Blake also talks about his background in dance, preparing for the famous lift, his favorite moments in the show, launching the tour in Saint Paul, and his advice for performers who hope to pursue a career in theater.

What do you enjoy most about being part of this production of Dirty Dancing?

Honestly, just being part of this is a dream come true. I grew up loving the movie, so it's kind of surreal. Every time I step on stage, I think, "We're doing Dirty Dancing: The Musical," which is based on a movie that inspired me to keep pursuing this career. It's truly surreal and a real dream come true.

What do you enjoy most about playing Johnny?

Playing Johnny is another dream come true. I grew up watching this movie and was a huge fan of Patrick Swayze. He's always been an inspiration to me.

This is a moment in my life that I'm incredibly thankful for. I approach every rehearsal and every performance with admiration, respect, and thoughtfulness. I'm really trying to take in the experience and appreciate every moment because it's something I've dreamed about for a long time. Overall, it's just magical.

Can you tell us about your background and the training that prepared you for your career and for this role?

I grew up in dance studios. I was a competition dancer and have been dancing since kindergarten. I also started partner dancing at a very young age because my studio emphasized partnering.

I've probably been doing the "Time of My Life" lift since fourth or fifth grade. My teachers would basically say, "You're lifting people over your head—go!" So I feel like I've been preparing for this role for a long time.

When you started performing the iconic lift again, did it feel like riding a bike?

Honestly, it never really left me. It's always been there. The lift is going to be amazing. No worries—we're ready to go.

What has the preparation process been like for you for this production and the national tour?

I take it day by day. During rehearsals, I focus on the scene we're working on. Of course, I know the movie well. I know Patrick Swayze's mannerisms and all of those things.

But to play the role honestly, I have to make Johnny my own. I have to experience him through my own perspective. There will naturally be similarities because it's the same character, but the only way I can truly play him is by being authentic to myself.

I actually avoided watching the movie during rehearsals because I wanted to discover the scenes and dialogue on my own. I wanted to understand what the words meant coming from me instead of trying to imitate someone else.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

It changes all the time, but right now my favorite moment is the lip-sync section during "Strange Love" with Sylvia. It's one of the moments where Johnny gets to be carefree, let loose, and have fun.

That scene was one of my favorites in the movie, so getting to perform it live on stage is just pure fun.

This is the national tour launch. What does it mean to begin the tour in Saint Paul?

It's amazing because Saint Paul has such a welcoming theater community. I've performed at the Ordway before with An American in Paris, so it's nice to be back.

Launching a tour in a city where people truly appreciate live theater is the best way to start. You couldn't ask for more.

What is your favorite song in the show?

Currently, I'm loving Hungry Eyes!

What do you hope audiences take away after seeing this production?

I hope they get to relive everything they loved about the movie while also gaining a new appreciation for live theater. There are so many elements on stage that you don't get from watching the film.

I hope audiences experience those iconic moments in a new way and leave with an even greater appreciation for live theater because it's truly amazing.

You've performed in Minnesota before. What are you hoping to experience while you're here?

Well, I've definitely got to go to the Mall of America. I feel like it should be illegal not to go there.

Other than that, I'm a big foodie, so I love finding local restaurants. I'm also a big lake person, so Minnesota is a great place for me. I'm definitely open to recommendations.

What advice would you give to aspiring performers who want to pursue theater professionally?

Go for it. Try everything.

Take dance classes. Take singing lessons. Study acting. Even try things you wouldn't normally expect. I once attended a circus workshop to prepare for a production, which I never imagined I'd be doing.

When it comes to theater and performing, every experience helps. Be open to learning new skills because you never know what will prepare you for your next opportunity.

Thank you Blake for your time! We are glad to have you here and look forward to seeing the show!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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