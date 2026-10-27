Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Children's Theatre Company to Install Temporary Indoor Ice Rink
The rink will operate in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall and accommodate 10-15 skaters at a time with advance sign-ups required.
Children's Theatre Company is launching the temporary installation of an indoor ice-skating rink, which will be available for free public skating between November 6-22, 2026. The ice rink will be located in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall on CTC's 4th floor.
The ice rink celebrates CTC's current production of the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, the upcoming return engagement of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and the beginning of the Holiday season.
The ice rink is scheduled to be open during the following timeframes:
Friday, November 6
4:30-6:30 PM
Saturday, November 7
8:30am-2pm
Sunday, November 8
8:30am-2pm
Thursday, November 12
4:30-6:30 PM
Friday, November 13
4:30-6:30 PM
Saturday, November 14
8:30am-2:00pm
Sunday, November 15
8:30am-2:00pm
Thursday, November 19
4:30-6:30 PM
Friday, November 20
4:30-6:30 PM
Saturday, November 21
8:30am-2pm
Sunday, November 22
8:30am-2pm
CTC's ice rink will accommodate 10-15 skaters at a time, in increments of about 30 minutes. The public is encouraged to bring their own ice skates with them to the rink; free skates can be borrowed onsite,. Advance sign-ups are required to ensure skate time. For sign-ups and more information, visit childrenstheatre.org/rink
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