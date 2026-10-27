Children's Theatre Company to Install Temporary Indoor Ice Rink

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Children's Theatre Company is launching the temporary installation of an indoor ice-skating rink, which will be available for free public skating between November 6-22, 2026. The ice rink will be located in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall on CTC's 4th floor.

The ice rink celebrates CTC's current production of the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, the upcoming return engagement of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and the beginning of the Holiday season.

The ice rink is scheduled to be open during the following timeframes:

Friday, November 6

4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 7

8:30am-2pm

Sunday, November 8

8:30am-2pm

Thursday, November 12

4:30-6:30 PM

Friday, November 13

4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 14

8:30am-2:00pm

Sunday, November 15

8:30am-2:00pm

Thursday, November 19

4:30-6:30 PM

Friday, November 20

4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 21

8:30am-2pm

Sunday, November 22

8:30am-2pm

CTC's ice rink will accommodate 10-15 skaters at a time, in increments of about 30 minutes. The public is encouraged to bring their own ice skates with them to the rink; free skates can be borrowed onsite,. Advance sign-ups are required to ensure skate time. For sign-ups and more information, visit childrenstheatre.org/rink

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