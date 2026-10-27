 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Children's Theatre Company to Install Temporary Indoor Ice Rink

The rink will operate in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall and accommodate 10-15 skaters at a time with advance sign-ups required.

By:
Children's Theatre Company to Install Temporary Indoor Ice Rink

Children's Theatre Company is launching the temporary installation of an indoor ice-skating rink, which will be available for free public skating between November 6-22, 2026. The ice rink will be located in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall on CTC's 4th floor.

The ice rink celebrates CTC's current production of the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, the upcoming return engagement of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and the beginning of the Holiday season.

The ice rink is scheduled to be open during the following timeframes:

Friday, November 6
4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 7
8:30am-2pm

Sunday, November 8
8:30am-2pm

Thursday, November 12
4:30-6:30 PM

Friday, November 13
4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 14
8:30am-2:00pm

Sunday, November 15
8:30am-2:00pm

Thursday, November 19
4:30-6:30 PM

Friday, November 20
4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 21
8:30am-2pm

Sunday, November 22
8:30am-2pm

CTC's ice rink will accommodate 10-15 skaters at a time, in increments of about 30 minutes. The public is encouraged to bring their own ice skates with them to the rink; free skates can be borrowed onsite,. Advance sign-ups are required to ensure skate time. For sign-ups and more information, visit childrenstheatre.org/rink

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

Eric André: Subtle in Minneapolis / St. Paul Eric André: Subtle
State Theatre (7/11-7/11)
Chris Fleming Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Chris Fleming Live
Pantages Theatre (3/12-3/12)
Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous in Minneapolis / St. Paul Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous
Yellow Tree Theatre (2/23-3/21)
The Taming in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Taming
Yellow Tree Theatre (10/09-11/01)
Twelve Kinds of Ice in Minneapolis / St. Paul Twelve Kinds of Ice
Children's Theatre Company (10/13-11/22)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (11/20-12/27)
Lucy Darling in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lucy Darling
Pantages (12/11-12/13)
Cirque Dreams Holidaze in Minneapolis / St. Paul Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Orpheum Theatre (12/22-12/24)
Sabrina Cast Reunion 30 Year Anniversary Live! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Sabrina Cast Reunion 30 Year Anniversary Live!
Pantages (11/08-11/08)
Brave New Workshop's The Little Bummer Boy in Minneapolis / St. Paul Brave New Workshop's The Little Bummer Boy
Dudley Riggs Theatre (11/12-1/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets