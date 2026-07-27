Cast and Creative Team Set For PINOCCHIO at Children's Theatre Company

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Children's Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the first production of the 2026-2027 Season, Pinocchio, based on Carlo Collodi's timeless classic. Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, Pinocchio will run from September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7pm.

“Pinocchio has endured for generations because it asks one of childhood's biggest questions: What does it mean to become a good person?” said Rick Dildine, Artistic Director. “Greg Banks' inventive adaptation is filled with humor, music, and theatrical magic, but beneath the adventure is a story about empathy, accountability, and finding the courage to make better choices. It reminds us that imagination isn't an escape from growing up—it is one of the ways we learn how. That's what makes Pinocchio the perfect way to begin a season celebrating the imagination, resilience, and possibility that live inside every young person.”

“I am thrilled to find myself back at the Children's Theatre, and even more thrilled to be remounting our production of Pinocchio, a fabulously fast-moving show full of fun,” said playwright and director Greg Banks. “I am lucky enough to be getting the chance to work once more with some of our favorite actors from the theatre, as well as a couple of fresh new faces, and, of course, the wonderful composer/musician Victor Zupanc. I hope you enjoy the show as much as I am looking forward to directing it!”

Using only the tools of their trade—paint brushes, scaffolding, wallpaper rolls—five theatre painters inventively stage a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio's quest to become a “real boy.” Get real answers to burning questions, like: How do he and Gepetto end up inside a whale? Will the good fairy actually fly? And what's up with Pinocchio's nose anyway? Discover the truth, amidst a few lies, in this music-filled play where Pinocchio learns empathy and accountability, things that truly bring a person to life.

CTC's production of Pinocchio is recommended for ages 5-10. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.

The cast of Pinocchio features Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (member, CTC Core Company) as Pinocchio, Reed Sigmund* (member, CTC Core Company) as Geppetto/Honest John, Autumn Ness* (member, CTC Core Company) as Policeman/Cat/Lampwick, Dean Holt* (member, CTC Core Company) and Chauncy Thomas* (member, CTC Core Company) sharing the role as Cricket/Showman/Fairy/Coachman/Old Man, and Victor Zupanc‡ as Musician. The understudies for Pinocchio are Anya Naylor (member, CTC Acting Cohort) and Jeffrey Nolan (member, CTC Acting Cohort).

In addition to Greg Banks, the creative team and production staff for CTC's production of Pinocchio includes Joseph Stanley (scenic designer), Mary Anna Culligan (Costume Designer), Rebecca Fuller Jensen (original lighting designer), Karin Olson (lighting designer), Victor Zupanc (sound designer), Reid Rejsa (associate sound designer), Stacy McIntosh* (stage manager), Taylor Engel (assistant stage manager), and Jada B. Smith (stage management fellow).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

‡Member of the Twin Cities Musician Union, Local 30-73, AFM.

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