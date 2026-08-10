Cast Set For PRINCESS KAY OF THE MILKY WAY at Children's Theatre Company

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Children's Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the hotly anticipated world premiere musical Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Developed and directed by Addie Gorlin-Han†, and featuring book, music, and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak, Princess Kay of the Milky Way will run from February 23-April 4, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, February 26, 2027, at 7pm. Jason Hansen will serve as music director, with choreography by Cat Brindisi†.

“At Children's Theatre Company, we believe the most universal stories often begin in a very specific place,” said Rick Dildine, Artistic Director. “Princess Kay of the Milky Way is a joyful celebration of Minnesota—its traditions, its humor, its people, and the dreams that grow from its farms and fairgrounds. Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, and Addie Gorlin-Han have created a musical that is unmistakably Minnesotan, yet speaks to anyone who has ever imagined a bigger future while remaining deeply connected to home. We can't wait to share this world premiere with audiences.“

"I am absolutely over the galaxy to have the Princess Kay world premiere at Children's Theatre Company,” said director Addie Gorlin-Han. “As a theatre kid growing up in the Twin Cities, CTC undoubtedly shaped who I am today. I'm thrilled to channel my love for all things Minnesota and bring together audiences of all ages to celebrate what unifies us and makes this great state unique."

Who will be crowned dairy queen in 1980? Find out in this world premiere musical celebrating Minnesota's state fair. Join the Berglund family as they navigate farm chores, Mom's frozen butterhead, and teenage aspirations ranging from 4H contests and country music stardom to adventures in outer space (wait, what?). Experience the crowds, the foods, and a plot-turning ride on the Space Tower. The Petersons, Petersens, and Peterssens will all be there, plus a mysterious visitor who drinks un unbelievable amount of milk at the fair. Oh yeah, you betcha!

The adult cast of Princess Kay of the Milky Way features Nicola Wahl as Sadie Berglund, Autumn Ness* (member, CTC Core Company) as Beverly Berglund, Dean Holt* (member, CTC Core Company) as Dean Berglund, Greta Grosch* as Narrator, and Reed Sigmund* (member, CTC Core Company) as Chock Hubbard/Ensemble. The student cast of Princess Kay of the Milky Way features Zachary Garcia as Emmett Berglund, Eve Scharback as Eugenia Berglund, and Peter McNattin as Palmer Gibson.

The adult understudies for Princess Kay of the Milky Way include Kate Beahen (Beverly Berglund/Narrator) and Ben Bakken (Dean Berglund/Chock Hubbard). The student understudies for Princess Kay of the Milky Way include Julia Wissink (Sadie Berglund), Chloe Sorensen (Eugenia Berglund), and Brody Breen (Emmett Berglund/Palmer Gibson).

In addition to Ms. Gorlin-Han†, Mr. Anselmo, Mr. Corak, Mr. Hansen, and Ms. Brindisi†, the creative team and production staff for CTC's production of Princess Kay of the Milky Way includes Eli Sherlock^ (scenic designer), An-lin Dauber^ (Costume Designer), Alice Trent (lighting designer), Michael Costagliola^ (sound designer), Dorothy James (puppet designer and puppet director), Andy Manjuck (puppet designer and puppet director), Victor Zupanc‡ (orchestrator/conductor), Nate Stanger* (stage manager), Z Makila* (assistant stage manager), and Jada B. Smith (stage management fellow).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

†Member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

‡Member of the Twin Cities Musician Union, Local 30-73, AFM.

^Member of the United Scenic Artists, Local 829.

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