A CHORUS LINE, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Set for Duluth Playhouse 2026-27 Season

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Duluth Playhouse has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring productions across its Main Stage, Youth Theatre, and Underground series at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth, Minnesota. The lineup will include a mix of musicals, plays, and community-centered programming.

MAIN STAGE SEASON

A CHORUS LINE

Opening Night: September 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Run Dates: September 11–27, 2026

A CHORUS LINE follows dancers auditioning for a Broadway show, exploring their personal stories, ambitions, and sacrifices. Set on a bare stage, the musical focuses on the lives behind the performers and the drive required to succeed in theatre.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

Opening Night: December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Run Dates: December 4–20, 2026

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL follows Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun in 1940s Indiana. The production brings the holiday story to the stage with music and scenes centered on family traditions and childhood imagination.

EMMA

Opening Night: January 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Run Dates: January 22–31, 2027

Kate Hamill’s stage adaptation of EMMA centers on Emma Woodhouse, a self-appointed matchmaker navigating relationships and social expectations. The production presents a comedic interpretation of Jane Austen’s novel with a contemporary perspective.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Opening Night: March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Run Dates: March 12–21, 2027

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a high school student who becomes involved in a situation built on a misunderstanding, leading to broader questions about identity, connection, and belonging. The musical addresses themes related to mental health and communication.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Opening Night: May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Run Dates: May 28–June 6, 2027

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE follows Blanche DuBois as she arrives in New Orleans and becomes entangled in a tense relationship with her sister’s husband, Stanley. The play examines power dynamics, illusion, and personal conflict.

SISTER ACT

Opening Night: July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Run Dates: July 9–25, 2027

SISTER ACT follows Deloris Van Cartier, who goes into hiding in a convent after witnessing a crime and transforms the choir. The musical incorporates gospel-inspired music and focuses on themes of community and personal change.

YOUTH THEATRE SEASON

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

Opening Night: October 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Run Dates: October 9–11, 2026

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL follows the children of Disney villains as they leave the Isle of the Lost to attend school, navigating questions of identity and choice.

Roald Dahl’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY JR.

Opening Night: April 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Run Dates: April 23–25, 2027

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY JR. follows Charlie Bucket as he tours Willy Wonka’s factory, encountering a series of fantastical environments and characters while learning lessons about behavior and integrity.

THE PROM (SCHOOL EDITION)

Opening Night: August 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Run Dates: August 6–8, 2027

THE PROM (SCHOOL EDITION) centers on a high school student whose prom is canceled, prompting outside intervention and a broader conversation about inclusion and acceptance.

SCHOOL OF ROCK: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION

Opening Night: August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Run Dates: August 13–15, 2027

SCHOOL OF ROCK: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION follows a musician who poses as a teacher and forms a student band, encouraging creativity and self-expression through music.

UNDERGROUND SEASON

NEIGHBORHOOD 3: REQUISITION OF DOOM

Opening Night: October 22, 2026

Run Dates: October 22–November 8, 2026

NEIGHBORHOOD 3: REQUISITION OF DOOM explores a suburban community where teenagers become immersed in a video game that begins to blur with reality, raising questions about control and influence.

TBD

Opening Night: February 18, 2027

Run Dates: February 18–28, 2027

A second Underground production will be announced at a later date.

WOMEN IN THEATRE, NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

June 11, 2026

The annual Women in Theatre, New Play Festival will present new works by women playwrights in a one-night event on the NorShor Stage.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season memberships are currently available, with single tickets scheduled to go on sale July 15, 2026. Performances will take place at the NorShor Theatre, located at 211 E. Superior Street in Duluth.