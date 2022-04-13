Youth Theatre Company Announces SUMMER SHORTS!

The Youth Theatre Company, a community-based theater for youth and adults, will hold open auditions for its upcoming touring summer production of "Summer Shorts!" an outdoor and indoor theatrical touring adventure.

Auditions will be held, Saturday, April 30 at 9am and 6pm and Sunday, May 1st at 2pm and 6pm in the greatroom of the Plymouth Arts Center located in downtown Plymouth, WI, 520 E. Mill Street. Callbacks will be Tuesday, May 3rd at 6pm also at the PAC.

Auditions are open to everyone age 10 through adult. Lines from the script and movement and rhythm will be taught to those auditioning, so comfortable clothing should be worn. Participants will also be asked to sing a familiar such as "Happy Birthday."

Performances of "Summer Shorts!" will be Saturday, July 30th at 7pm and Sunday, July 31st at 2pm at the Plymouth Arts Center. In Downtown Elkhart Lake during the annual Downtown Night on Monday, August 8th at 5:30pm and 7pm. At the Sheboygan County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 5th at noon, 2pm, and 4pm. And at Nourish Farms, tentatively set for Sat. August 20th.

The original "Summer Shorts!" script, written by YTC directors, Tim and Patty Talen, will feature a cast of up to 25 members participating in any or all venues based on availability. The show will feature unique characters, group acting, song, dance, movement, rhythms, and fun based on YTC memories of nature, Badgers, cheese, water, cars, rhythms & sound. The show will be created to be performed in both an outdoor and indoor setting, with minimal props, costumes and scenery.