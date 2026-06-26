DARE TO DREAM JR. to Feature First-Ever ASL Interpreted Performance by Lakeland Players

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Lakeland Players has announced a special milestone in the organization's history: its first-ever American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance as part of the upcoming production of Dare to Dream Jr., the opening show of Lakeland Players' 53rd season.

This inclusive performance will take place on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 PM at the Sprague Theater in Downtown Elkhorn. The ASL interpreted performance is designed to welcome members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community and create a more accessible theater experience for all audience members.

As part of Lakeland Players' continued commitment to making live theater accessible and welcoming for everyone, ASL seating will be available for this performance. When purchasing tickets, guests who require ASL seating will be prompted to indicate their need by selecting 'Yes' when asked if ASL seating is required. This allows the theater to provide appropriate seating accommodations and ensure guests have the best possible experience.

ASL Interpreted Performance: Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are $10 and are available now at https://lakeland-players.org.

All performances will take place at the Historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Friday, July 17, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, 2026 - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - 2:00 p.m.

About The Show

A group of excited Junior Imagineers arrives at Walt Disney Imagineering Studios ready to begin their training and discover what inspires them. Guided by their mentors, the trainees explore their hopes, overcome challenges, and learn that every journey to finding your passion is different. Through friendship, teamwork, and a little Disney magic, the Junior Imagineers discover the importance of believing in themselves and supporting one another. By the end of their adventure, they realize that the greatest ideas begin with imagination and that they have what it takes to become true Imagineers.

About Lakeland Players

Lakeland Players Ltd. is a nonprofit community theater organization dedicated to enriching the community through quality theatrical productions, educational opportunities, and youth programming. Based at the Historic Sprague Theater in Elkhorn, Lakeland Players provides opportunities for performers and audiences of all ages to experience the joy, creativity, and impact of live theater.

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