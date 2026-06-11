Video: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Sneak Peek at Milwaukee Rep

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A new sneak peek clip from Milwaukee Rep's production of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE puts the show's central tension on full display, as each of the island's guests is confronted with a crime from their past. The footage captures the moment suspicion begins to spread among the assembled strangers, building toward the production's defining question: which one of them is the killer.

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE is drawn from Christie's celebrated mystery novel, in which ten strangers are lured to an isolated island and find themselves accused, one by one, of past crimes, as an unseen force begins eliminating them. The stage adaptation is one of the most frequently produced mystery thrillers in the world, built around Christie's intricate plotting and her talent for sustaining dread across a confined setting.

Milwaukee Rep is presenting the production in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater at the Associated Bank Theater Center, closing out the company's inaugural season in that new facility. The run continues through June 28. As previously reported, the production marks a significant milestone for the company as it wraps its first full season in its new home.

BroadwayWorld's critic weighed in on the production earlier this month, praising its tension, performances, and scenic design. That full review is available here.

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