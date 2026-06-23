WINNIE-THE-POOH: FOREVER FRIENDS to Have World Premiere at First Stage
Performances run weekends from January 29 through February 28.
The Hundred Acre Wood will come to life this winter when First Stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin presents the world premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Forever Friends, a brand-new musical inspired by the stories of A.A. Milne. Performances run weekends from January 29 through February 28.
Click here to download artwork for Winnie-the-Pooh: Forever Friends by award-winning artist, illustrator, and designer Stanley A. Meyer.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Forever Friends features a book by Scott Seidl, music by Alan Stein, and lyrics by Scott Seidl, Alan Stein, and A.A. Milne. Robert Penola serves as Creative Development Associate, while Jeff Frank and Michelle LoRicco contributed additional material. The production at First Stage is directed by Michelle LoRicco.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Forever Friends follows a newly retired Christopher Robin, who has returned to his childhood home to be closer to family. While caring for his grandchild Alex, he must relearn the lost art of doing nothing — of pausing, playing, and imagining. When an old childhood packing box is opened, the Hundred Acre Wood springs back to life, and Pooh and his friends return to remind both Christopher Robin (and Alex) that imagination is never truly outgrown. It is only waiting to be carried forward.
Following the entry of A.A. Milne's original Winnie-the-Pooh stories into the public domain, the world class team behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Forever Friends has created an entirely new theatrical work drawing on the richly imagined world Milne created. It brings these beloved characters, themes, and the timeless landscape of the Hundred Acre Wood to life for a new generation of young audiences and the families who love them.
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