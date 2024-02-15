Video: How Christine Sherrill Went From Middle School To Starring In MAMMA MIA!

Christine Sherrill, a former 5th-grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will return to her home state as one of the stars in the hit musical Mamma Mia when the national touring production opens in Milwaukee next week.

Sherrill is currently starring as Donna Sheridan, one of the leading roles in the musical that draws its inspiration from the iconic music of the Swedish pop group ABBA. In an interview, Sherrill notes she still keeps in touch with her former students - some of whom are planning to come and see the show.

Watch as Sherrill talks about returning to her home state as one of the tour's stars in the video below.

Christine Sherrill's connection with Mamma Mia extends nearly two decades, showcasing her versatility and dedication through various roles since 2006. This year's tour marks the 25th anniversary of the musical, with Sherrill highlighting the unique and unprecedented nature of this production compared to her previous experiences.

The tour's itinerary includes a stop in Milwaukee next week, promising a homecoming of sorts for Sherrill. Reflecting on her transition from educator to performer, Sherrill says "I'd be remiss if I didn't admit that I'm a little bit nervous because I'm definitely a different person than I am on stage."

Mamma Mia is scheduled to open on Tuesday, February 20, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Watch the video here.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.