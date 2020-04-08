Skylight Music Theatre Reschedules EVITA and CANDIDE

Skylight Music Theatre has released a statement regarding the remainder of its 2019-2020 season. Read their message here:

"Unfortunately, it is clear that we must reschedule the two remaining shows in Skylight's 2019-2020 season, Evita and Candide. We will announce new dates as soon as possible. We are optimistic that almost the entire creative teams and casts will remain intact for the new performance dates.

All current Evita and Candide ticket holders will be contacted about ticketing options, including exchanging into new dates or exchanging into other shows in the 2020-2021 season. Current ticket holders will have first priority to exchange tickets into new dates.

Our 2020-2021 season will begin at a slightly later timeframe than originally planned.

New dates, full schedule and performance details will be announced as soon as possible.

All current subscribers will have first priority to exchange tickets into new dates.

We are canceling all summer events

Taste of the Wards and High School Musical Theatre Summer Workshop are canceled.

What should you do?

If you have tickets for Evita, Candide or a subscription for the 2020-2021 season, we will be in touch about ticketing options. Thank you for your continued patience as we do our best to address all calls and emails, and your understanding that with limited staffing it may take us longer than usual to respond. As soon as we have new dates, we will contact ticket holders via email or phone. However, if you have an urgent concern, you may email the Box Office at Tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. We are deeply indebted to the kindness of our ticketholders and subscribers during the last weeks. Our Box Office staff has been moved to tears numerous times by patrons explaining they will exchange or donate their tickets because they care so deeply about Skylight.

The best way you can support us in this moment is by planning now to enjoy a performance at Skylight in the future. As soon as finalized dates are announced for the 2020-2021 season, we urge you to become a subscriber. Subscriptions allow us to plan on ticket revenue so we can move forward with confidence in creating and presenting the music theatre you love.

As we mark this 60th anniversary year, we find ourselves thinking deeply about you, our supporters who have made it all possible. Although we are in the midst of a crisis, we are committed to inspiring your loyalty for another 60 years.

Every day during this emergency, we have been thinking about the quote painted on the Cabot Theatre ceiling. It reminds us why we do what we do, and of our promise to you: To help us forget some things, remember others, and to refresh the dry places in our spirit.

We believe in a bright future and look forward to the moment we can once again share the joy of live performances with you."





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You