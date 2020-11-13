Skylight Music Theatre Extends Virtual Musical BEING EARNEST

Being Earnest is available for online streaming through Dec. 31, 2020.

Skylight Music Theatre today announced that its hit online, virtual, full-length musical, Being Earnest by Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska, will be extended for streaming through December 31, 2020.

Being Earnest, based on Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest, opened on October 16 and has received effusive reviews from patrons and critics. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Being Earnest is "spectacular!" and Shepherd Express called it "fun and endearing!" Urban Milwaukee said it has "evocative 1960s music!" and Ryan Jay Reviews called it "delightfully entertaining and marvelous!"

Being Earnest takes place in a mod, 1960's, Austin Powers-era setting. All of the brilliant wit in Wilde's most popular play remains intact in this effervescent musical about two young couples and the societal conventions, over-bearing mothers, and misplaced handbags in railway stations that they must overcome in the course of finding true love. The score is a sparkling homage to 1960's rock groups such as Herman's Hermits, The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Seekers, The Hollies, The Lovin' Spoonful and more.

Being Earnest was rehearsed, performed, and recorded in the seven performers' separate homes to allow for social distancing, and footage was then edited together like a film. The Milwaukee-area performers in the cast (in order of appearance) are: Algernon (Max Pink), Lane/Chasuble/Merriman (Tim Rebers), Jack (Joey Chelius), Lady Bracknell (Nathan Marinan), Gwendolyn (Stephanie Staszak), Miss Prism (Karen Estrada), and Cecily (Ashley Oveido).

To watch Being Earnest online, patrons purchase a ticket for a specific date through December 31 and have 48 hours from their selected date to view the show online. Tickets are $25, with a suggested donation of $10 per additional viewer to support the theatre. Skylight subscribers can purchase tickets for just $10.

Being Earnest is available for online streaming through Dec. 31, 2020. Tickets are $25 and available at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/Being. For households, please consider a donation of $10 per additional viewer to help support the theatre. Tickets for subscribers are $10, but must be purchased through the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

Box Office hours are Mon. - Fri. noon - 5 p.m. For more information, please call the Box Office (414) 291-7800, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

