Skylight Music Theatre Announces AN EVENING WITH SIR TIM RICE

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Skylight Music Theatre is thrilled to announce An Evening with Sir Tim Rice, a once-in-a-lifetime soirée featuring the legendary songwriter himself. 

On March 23, 2024, Sir Tim Rice will take the stage at Skylight Music Theatre for an unforgettable evening of music and stories, all in support of Skylight Music Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for $75, a portion of which is tax-deductible. Additionally, a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $125, which include a meet and greet with Sir Tim Rice and a champagne toast following the performance.

Visit the Skylight Music Theatre website or call the box office at (414) 291-7800 to purchase your tickets today.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the magic of Sir Tim Rice live!

Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David.

He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.

One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.




