STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Milwaukee Rep Honors National Diabetes Awareness Month With Post Show Panel

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and Milwaukee Rep will partner with JDRF Wisconsin (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) to curate a post-show panel discussion about Type 1 Diabetes following the performance on Sunday, November 21 at 7:00 pm.

Panelists include Dr. Susie Cabrera, Associate Professor, Pediatric Endocrinology, Children's Wisconsin; Lauren Hess, JDRF Board Member; Dr. Marty Hessner, Director, Max McGee Research Center for Juvenile Diabetes; Joe Pickart, Husch Blackwell, Milwaukee Rep Trustee and former JDRF Board Member; moderated by Steel Magnolias Director Laura Braza. Supported by Husch Blackwell. For more information on the panel, visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/2122/jdrf

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a tenderhearted favorite running through December 5, 2021, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. The cast features Janet Ulrich Brooks (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Goodman Theatre) as M'Lynn, Phoebe González (Twelfth Night, Book of Will, APT) as Shelby, Rebecca Hirota (Junk, Jane Eyre, Milwaukee Rep) as Truvy, Maeve Moynihan (Guess Who's Coming...Dinner, The Guthrie) as Annelle, Meg Thalken (Domesticated, Steppenwolf) as Ouiser and Tami Workentin (A Christmas Carol, Always...Patsy Cline, Good People, Milwaukee Rep) as Clairee.

To join the post show panel discussion, purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.