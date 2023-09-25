Review: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REP

True crime connoisseurs, lovers of local lore, fans of the Violent Femmes: the Milwaukee Rep has a world premiere rock musical with your name written all over it.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

True crime connoisseurs, lovers of local lore, fans of the Violent Femmes: the Milwaukee Rep has a world premiere rock musical with your name written all over it. Directed by Mark Clements, Run Bambi Run is the true stranger-than-fiction story of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek, Milwaukee Police Department cop, Playboy Bunny, and central figure of “the most glamorous murder case of the 1980s” (so said Diane Sawyer).  

From police corruption to life in prison, a great escape to a tragic fall from a second-story window, it’s easy to see why the wild and crazy life of Milwaukee native Laurie Bembenek was enough to inspire this gripping Milwaukee Rep commission with book by Eric Simonson (Lombardi) and music and lyrics by Gordon Gano, lead singer of the Violent Femmes. 

Anecdotally, I’ve found those who followed Laurie’s story during the 80s and early 90s are ultra intrigued by this new work, whether they like musicals as a rule or not. The younger generations won’t have firsthand knowledge of this true-crime drama, unless they stumbled upon the right podcast. But all ages crave a compelling story, and Laurie’s life certainly fits the bill. 

Then there’s the local love throughout the show: mentions of Milwaukee’s south side Kosciuszko Park, Riverwest's Tracks Tavern, Lake Geneva’s Playboy Club (now the Grand Geneva Resort), and more. Run Bambi Run literally puts Milwaukee on the musical map, and for locals that's a total a thrill.

For anyone who is all about the rock: the Rep offers ear plugs at the door. So yes, it’s safe to say they deliver big time on their promise of a “rock musical.” The songs are loud and the voices in this phenomenal cast are huge. Under the musical direction of Dan Kazemi, the actors and musicians play a wide range of instruments on stage amidst the action: electric guitar, ukulele, stand-up bass, trombone, sax, accordion -- you name it. They bring intense energy and incredible theatricality to Gano’s music and lyrics. 

As Laurie, Erika Olson is a triple threat -- most notably a vocal powerhouse with unyielding ferocity. She embodies the fighter in Laurie alongside the sentimental dreamer who grew up near Kosciuszko Park. Through song, Olson sells the full spectrum of Laurie’s experience. If you love Joan Jett, you’ll really feel the defiant “The Deeper You Bury Me.” If sweet ballads are more to your taste, the lullaby-like “Polish-American Girl” will be a notable favorite. Here, Olson harmonizes beautifully with Megan Loomis and John Carlin, who play Laurie’s mother and father. This trio brings immense heart and draws smiles throughout the show. 

It’s songs like “Polish-American Girl” that bring fulfilling variety to this rock-forward musical. Other music stylings on display: disco, country, tango, polka, rockabilly. Tapping into an array of genres is half of the fun of Run Bambi Run, keeping the audience on their toes while ensuring this is a rock musical with a little something for everyone.

One standout is Douglas Goodhart in the show-stopping “Mean Clean Lean Cold Winning Machine,” a zany Elvis-esque rock ’n‘ roll number from Laurie’s hot-shot lawyer. “Disco Fred” is also a hoot, complete with cartoonish censoring of a strip tease by Armando Gutierrez

The shout-out parade continues: two dynamite rocker chicks, Sarah Gliko and Jess Kantorowitz, and a couple of hometown favorites, Matt Daniels and Tommy Hahn. Ian Littleworth, Ken Allen Neely, and Lucas Papaellis round out the fantastic characters. Last but never least, got to give it up for swing actors Ben Carroll, Gabriella Marzetta, Drew Mitchell, and Katrien Van Riel, plus Patrick Morrow on percussion. 

This electrifying talent and exhilarating story are set against what certainly is very cool and eye-popping scenic design by Scott Davis. Like the breezeway of a dive bar, layers of flyers line the back wall. Old tube TVs crackle to life as the action unfolds. With lighting design by Jason Fassl, vintage stained glass pendant lamps dangle from the ceiling and the word “RUN” buzzes big and bold as Laurie makes her prison break. Costumes by Mieka van der Ploeg cement the era with killer sweaters and big hair. 

At curtain, it's clear: Run Bambi Run is a rip-roaring spectacle of a show -- one that, with a little polishing, could well continue to make headlines of its own.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow




From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an editor, ... Kelsey Lawler">(read more about this author)

