Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Save All Your Love for WHITNEY at the Milwaukee Rep

Review: Save All Your Love for WHITNEY at the Milwaukee Rep

The Milwaukee Rep Pays Tribute to “The Voice”

Mar. 28, 2023  

The Greatest Love for Whitney will give you chills from the get-go. The kind of gorgeous chills that come from a place of starstruck awe. The show opens in the Milwaukee Rep's cabaret dinner theater to a teaser of "I Will Always Love You." It's tough to pin the spine-tingling feelings on any one thing -- this iconic ballad, these phenomenal voices, the emotion within those first lyrics. "So I'll go, but I know. I'll think of you every step of the way."

Surely the magic resides in all of these combined. But you can't stage a revue of Whitney Houston's greatest hits without some next-level vocal talent. I'm thrilled to report the Milwaukee Rep delivers. Big time.

While Whitney is a two-woman show, plus accompanist Dan Kazemi, the Rep has brought together three vocalists to perform this suite of songs. The three performers are Alina Cherone, Charlotte Odusanya, and Milwaukee's own Alesia Miller. Only two of the three will take the stage each night, giving the third a chance to rest her instrument. On opening night, I had the pleasure of hearing Miller and Cherone.

Both of these songstresses command the stage with dazzling elegance and powerful emotion. The control they exhibit, unfaltering harmonies, and impassioned performances impress beyond words. There is no stretching or reaching for notes high, low, or soft -- for both Miller and Cherone, it's effortless. Miller enthralls and delights with her bold, expressive demeanor, oozing attitude and a killer vocal range with a Gospel-raised tone. Cherone brings equal range and a tone that is impossibly pretty and silky smooth. Put them together and your ears are in for a sumptuous treat.

Each shares personal stories related to Whitney, threading the show from one song to the next. I've seen such formats in other cabaret performances, and it can sometimes feel forced and scripted. But for Miller and Cherone, the vibe was sincere and personal. More like an honest conversation -- genuine, heartfelt, and natural.

The setlist ranges from obvious favorites to songs pulled from movie soundtracks and Broadway, dance hits that will have you clapping on the two and four counts, and heart-tugging ballads that the casual Whitney fan may have forgotten until now. Whitney Houston is the most-awarded female artist of all time, and it shows in her repertoire. These are great songs, full stop.

One final shout-out to sound designer Tate E. Thompson and any individuals who help ensure the sound quality during this production of Whitney. With such big voices singing into microphones, one might wonder and worry. But throughout Whitney, the audio is clear and crisp perfection. Bravo to the sound pros and to all who are making this final cabaret show of the season something so special.

Catch The Greatest Love for Whitney at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre through May 28th.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow




MOULIN ROUGE!, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Marcus Performing Arts Centers 2023/24 Season Photo
MOULIN ROUGE!, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Marcus Performing Arts Center's 2023/24 Season
​​​​​​​Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC), Johnson Financial Group, and Broadway Across America are proud to announce the 2023/24 Broadway at the Marcus Center season, along with the new MPAC Presents Jazz and Dance series for 2023/24. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at First Stage
First Stage’s Young Company is presenting LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. The play is directed by popular Milwaukee actor, director, and First Stage alum Karen Estrada. Check out photos here!
Milwaukees First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement Weather Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement Weather
Due to inclement weather, First Stage is canceling matinee performances of The Spongebob Musical for Young Audiences and Little Women on Saturday, March 25.
Milwaukees First Stage Raises Over $150,000 At 29th Annual Make Believe Ball Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Raises Over $150,000 At 29th Annual Make Believe Ball
On Saturday, March 4, 2023, First Stage hosted its 29th Annual Make Believe Ball at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center located in downtown Milwaukee.

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


Review: NOISES OFF Snags Slapstick Laughs at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATREReview: NOISES OFF Snags Slapstick Laughs at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
March 21, 2023

For its first play ever, Skylight has staged a hysterical romp that is cute, charming, and full of good energy and classic comedic antics.
Review: 4 Reasons SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL at First Stage Will Float Your Family's BoatReview: 4 Reasons SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL at First Stage Will Float Your Family's Boat
March 10, 2023

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL at First Stage in Milwaukee is an eye-popping, laugh-aloud, cartoonish romp under the sea.
Review: Pop Musical SIX Slays its Sold-Out Milwaukee RunReview: Pop Musical SIX Slays its Sold-Out Milwaukee Run
March 9, 2023

There’s no place for mediocrity to hide in SIX. These leading roles require genuine, unfiltered talent with exceptional vocal range and control. This touring cast delivers on that and then some.
Review: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATERReview: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
February 13, 2023

'The Heart Sellers' is a commentary on immigration, yes, but most of all it celebrates the joy and fulfillment that comes with good friends.
Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTERReview: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER
February 9, 2023

The tour of HAIRSPRAY is pure joy, lighting up Milwaukee’s Marcus Center through February 12th with exuberant dancing, glorious voices, and a bright, bubbly outlook that’s just what this Wisconsin winter needs. 
share