Review: Save All Your Love for WHITNEY at the Milwaukee Rep

The Greatest Love for Whitney will give you chills from the get-go. The kind of gorgeous chills that come from a place of starstruck awe. The show opens in the Milwaukee Rep's cabaret dinner theater to a teaser of "I Will Always Love You." It's tough to pin the spine-tingling feelings on any one thing -- this iconic ballad, these phenomenal voices, the emotion within those first lyrics. "So I'll go, but I know. I'll think of you every step of the way."



Surely the magic resides in all of these combined. But you can't stage a revue of Whitney Houston's greatest hits without some next-level vocal talent. I'm thrilled to report the Milwaukee Rep delivers. Big time.



While Whitney is a two-woman show, plus accompanist Dan Kazemi, the Rep has brought together three vocalists to perform this suite of songs. The three performers are Alina Cherone, Charlotte Odusanya, and Milwaukee's own Alesia Miller. Only two of the three will take the stage each night, giving the third a chance to rest her instrument. On opening night, I had the pleasure of hearing Miller and Cherone.



Both of these songstresses command the stage with dazzling elegance and powerful emotion. The control they exhibit, unfaltering harmonies, and impassioned performances impress beyond words. There is no stretching or reaching for notes high, low, or soft -- for both Miller and Cherone, it's effortless. Miller enthralls and delights with her bold, expressive demeanor, oozing attitude and a killer vocal range with a Gospel-raised tone. Cherone brings equal range and a tone that is impossibly pretty and silky smooth. Put them together and your ears are in for a sumptuous treat.



Each shares personal stories related to Whitney, threading the show from one song to the next. I've seen such formats in other cabaret performances, and it can sometimes feel forced and scripted. But for Miller and Cherone, the vibe was sincere and personal. More like an honest conversation -- genuine, heartfelt, and natural.



The setlist ranges from obvious favorites to songs pulled from movie soundtracks and Broadway, dance hits that will have you clapping on the two and four counts, and heart-tugging ballads that the casual Whitney fan may have forgotten until now. Whitney Houston is the most-awarded female artist of all time, and it shows in her repertoire. These are great songs, full stop.



One final shout-out to sound designer Tate E. Thompson and any individuals who help ensure the sound quality during this production of Whitney. With such big voices singing into microphones, one might wonder and worry. But throughout Whitney, the audio is clear and crisp perfection. Bravo to the sound pros and to all who are making this final cabaret show of the season something so special.



Catch The Greatest Love for Whitney at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre through May 28th.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow