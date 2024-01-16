Review: Get Off Your Keister for GUYS ON ICE at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

In the Milwaukee Rep’s 25th anniversary production of Guys on Ice, heaven is a place where there’s always “a couple two-tree” Leine’s in the cooler and every day is Packers Sunday. At a glance, this hit show may feel like a precursor to that Charlie Berens brand of Midwest-focused “ya der hey” humor—and it is. It’s also more than that.



Directed by Jeffrey Herbst, Guys on Ice is indeed a caricature of two regular joes parked in an ice fishing shanty in their native Door County. At one point they have a whole conversation where the only word uttered is “ya.” If you eat up that kind of thing, then get off yer keister! Guys on Ice is the knee-slapper you don’t want to miss.



If you’re on the fence, wondering whether all “dat der” humor is for you, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. This is Midwest humor done well. On a -1° opening night, I wound up mighty glad that I braved the chill to spend a couple of hours with Guys on Ice.



The story is a simple one—just a pair of old friends out ice fishing for the day. They chat about the mundane, “the ol’ ball and chain,” their chances of being featured on their favorite ice fishing TV show, and of course the Packers. What makes the show so enjoyable is the toe-tappin’ vibe of it all and the two phenomenal leads, Steve M. Koehler as Lloyd and Doug Mancheski as Marvin.



Since 2003, Koehler and Mancheski have performed together as Lloyd and Marv in Guys on Ice over 1,000 times all over the Midwest. Their genuine rapport is delightful, as are the many lively numbers (music by James Kaplan). One of the best is a snappy ode to the snowmobile suit, complete with laugh-aloud zipper and velcro choreography (Jeffrey Herbst).



Mancheski gets the laughs with his impression of the King in an Elvis-style bop. Koehler tugs the heartstrings with a ballad about how, growing up, ice fishing was a chance to connect with the men in his family. It’s these moments of reflection that make Guys on Ice more than just silliness. There’s also nothing funny about Koehler and Mancheski’s vocals—their voices are straight-up lovely. It would be a joy to hear them in other Milwaukee-area musicals (hint hint!).



There’s one last character to call out in Guys on Ice: Ernie the Moocher, usually Dan Klarer but was played by understudy Tim McNurlen on opening night. McNurlen was a total hoot as Ernie, a fellow ice fisherman who only stops to see Marv and Lloyd to bum jerky, beer, and bait. But McNurlen had another crucial role on opening night—the half-time show.



The half-time show is an amusing game of audience trivia, complete with prizes. Those prizes are things like a pickled egg, one cheese curd, a beef stick... you get the picture. The whole thing is great fun. And until Klarer returns to the show, Guys on Ice is in good hands with McNurlen as Ernie.



The guys on stage are supported by music director and accompanist Ryan Cappleman. Scenic design by James Maronek sets a snowy stage, giving the impression of a vast icescape just beyond Marv and Lloyd's cozy shanty. Lighting by Jason Fassl adds to the icy ambiance.



So, on a frigid night in Milwaukee, what of Guys on Ice? It’s easy to see why the Milwaukee Rep has deemed this one a keeper, even 25 years later. This classic, beloved show is a goofy good time—a great catch for Wisconsinites and fans of Midwest humor. Moreover, Guys on Ice is apt to leave even urbanites and fairweather Packers fans smiling and saying “well that was a delight.”



Photo Credit: Len Villano