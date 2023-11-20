Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Seat-gripping and immensely satisfying -- that’s Dial M for Murder, a new adaptation by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, now on stage at the Milwaukee Rep. Under the direction of Laura Braza, this updated take on Frederick Knott’s 1952 original and Hitchcock’s 1954 film stays true to the source with some refreshing updates. But blackmail and revenge, passion and plot twists all remain in this thrilling piece of theater.



It’s the story of a perfect crime gone wrong and a subsequent web of deception. Note that Dial M for Murder isn’t a murder-mystery in the vein of Clue -- rather, the audience plays witness to the sinister machinations from the get-go. To the viewer, the pivotal question isn’t “whodunnit?” but “will they get away with it?"



The play is a tight two hours with a compact cast of five. The setting is a flat in 1950s London. Although the script relies heavily on conversation and exposition, each compelling interaction feels intentional and like time well spent. In other words: never a dull moment. There were, however, moments that had my stomach in knots -- which, isn’t that just what you want out of a thriller?



So much of this production’s success is due to this brilliant cast of old favorites and new faces. The two women on stage, Amanda Drinkall as Margot and Lipica Shah as Maxine, are making their Milwaukee Rep debut. Both are fantastic. Done-up in the style of Hitchcock’s Grace Kelly, Drinkall particularly shines in Margot’s moments of physicality, hysterics, and shock, bringing the audience along on a nail-biting ride. Shah’s Maxine is cool and collected, sharp and passionate -- a captivating consort to Drinkall’s Margot.



Two of the three remaining actors are no stranger to Milwaukee and Wisconsin stages. Marcus Truschinski, who plays Margot’s husband Tony, is a member of the American Players Theatre in Spring Green. Truschinski’s Tony will give you the creeps with his well-played deceit and manipulations.



Fans of the Rep’s annual Christmas Carol will recognize Jonathan Wainwright, a former Scrooge, as Inspector Hubbard -- a blunt, vigilant officer whose persona seems tailor-made for Wainwright’s singular brand of charisma and intensity. Rounding out the cast is the fantastic Alex Weisman as Lesgate. Weisman’s credentials include the Original Broadway Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, so it’s a thrill to welcome him to Milwaukee.



The cast looks smart in their 1950s garb thanks to Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma. Pay attention to the way certain costumes, particularly Margot’s, evolve to match the tone of the action. Lighting Designer Rachel Levy uses colored spotlights and shadows to create a range of moods. This strategically leads the audience’s eye across the wonderfully dimensional and lived-in set, designed by Arnold Bueso.



As we’re heading into the holidays, you might wonder: why see a thriller right now? To me, the reason is that theatrical thrillers, like thrill rides, are a tremendously good time. At this season of the year, that’s just what people crave. Dial M for Murder is a thrill ride for Milwaukee’s theater-goers -- a really good time that's worth lining up for.



Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow