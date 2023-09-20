Renaissance Theaterworks Opens Season With WITCH

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) opens their 31st season with the bitingly dark comedy, WITCH by Jen Silverman, October 22nd - November 12th with preview performances on October 20th and 21st, at the Theater on 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. WITCH will be directed by RTW’s Artistic Director Suzan Fete and features an impressive ensemble cast of Marti Gobel, Neil Brookshire, Reese Madigan, James Carrington, Joe Picchetti and Eva Nimmer. Tickets are available on Click Here 24 hours-a-day, by phone at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 2 hours before performances. Full list of performance dates, times and special shows below.

Play Synopsis

A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

The Return of Milwaukee Favorites

WITCH is going to be a reunion of Milwaukee favorites. In 2019, RTW produced Silverman’s play THE ROOMMATE which was also directed by Fete and featured Gobel, and it was one of the most well received shows that season by both audiences and critics. “We had a great time doing THE ROOMMATE and we were thrilled that audiences felt the same.” says Fete “Now that we’re on the other side of the pandemic, we sense that audiences want to come to the theater and really enjoy themselves. They can expect to laugh heartily with our production of WITCH.”

Not only does Silverman’s dark wit flourish in the hands of Fete, she has assembled a powerhouse of talent to bring this story to life. “We’re so excited to be working with Marti [Gobel] again, on another play by Jen Silverman.” says Fete. “And joining her is some of the best talent around. Neil [Brookshire], Reese [Madigan], James [Carrington], Joe [Picchetti] and Eva [Nimmer] are all so gifted and wonderful to work with. This is the cast you will not want to miss!”

The cast should sound familiar to RTW audiences, because everyone has been in a previous RTW production. Gobel has been seen in numerous shows with RTW including NEAT, THE VIOLET HOUR and CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY. Brookshire was in THE VIOLET HOUR and PHOTOGRAPH 51. Madigan was last seen in the acclaimed RUSSIAN TRANSPORT. Carrington was in the powerful production of THE BALLAD OF EMMETT TILL. Picchetti made an impact in PHOTOGRAPH 51. And lastly, Eva Nimmer commanded the stage in ACTUALLY.

Let’s Party with a Witch!

WITCH Party!!!!

Friday, October 13th

9pm-11pm

Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.)

To get audiences excited for WITCH, RTW is having a WITCH Party! on Friday the 13th. Open to the public, and free of charge, guests will get a sneak preview of WITCH, learn more about Paganism, witness a ritual, have the opportunity to get their fortune told and enjoy tasty treats. “It’s the first show of a really fun season.” says Fete, “Of course, we want to kick it off in the best way possible and what better than a little magic on Friday the 13th?”

The WITCH Party must have a witch, of course. Enter Molly Snyder, Senior Writer at OnMilwaukee.com and host of the podcast “Future is Female” sponsored by Alverno College. Molly (along with practicing witch Luna Simonet) is helping us promote the show as well as build awareness about the positivity of witchcraft and Pagan spirituality. Molly and Luna recognize society’s misunderstanding of modern day witches and the impact that has on women who follow that spiritual path. Managing Director Lisa Rasmussen shared “...their wealth of knowledge and experience of what it really means to be a witch and their advocacy for women’s issues makes our partnership a perfect match.”