Renaissance Theaterworks Announces BELONGING, Three Short Plays by Playwrights of Color

The Belonging series features All of the Everything, Poof!, and The Winged Man.

Renaissance Theaterworks has created BELONGING, a virtual series of three short plays written by playwrights of color. All three of these visually stunning theatrical gems attempt to define "Who Belongs?" Renaissance Theaterworks is excited to collaborate with the Outer Loop Theater Experience to create special virtual/mixed reality effects for the BELONGING series. A portion of proceeds will go to YWCA Southeast Wisconsin's efforts to end racism.

"Belonging is a fundamental human need, strongly related to the experience of personal identity and social connection. These concepts center on what it means to feel included and accepted by those around you,"

states RTW founder & Artistic Director Suzan Fete.

THE "BELONGING" SERIES

ALL OF THE EVERYTHING by Alayna Jacqueline

Directed by Jamil Mangan

Haunting and heartbreaking, this short play contains an entire lifetime. ALL OF THE EVERYTHING explores the devastation brought by police violence against black people.

POOF! by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Marti Gobel

When a housewife comes to the end of her rope, she doesn't expect her husband to spontaneously combust. Now she has a pile of ashes on the floor, and a life to reclaim.

THE WINGED MAN by José Rivera

Directed by Melanie Queponds

A young Latina bears the child of a mystical winged man. A lyrical play about home, hope and identity.

LIVE ZOOM PERFORMANCES

Friday 12/04/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 12/05/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/06/20 at 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, BELONGING will be available on demand December 9 - 20, 2020.

TICKET INFORMATION

COST

Standard: $40.00*

Under 40: $20.00*

Artists/Students/Educators: $10.00*

WHERE TO PURCHASE

Tickets may be purchased through the Renaissance Theaterworks' website at https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/belonging/ after November 15th.

"BELONGING is good for business. As our local business community looks for ways to engage in Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives, Renaissance Theaterworks' BELONGING series offers a powerful learning tool. By viewing these accessible, short plays, teams of employees have a focal point to guide their discussion of racial justice topics. We welcome businesses to become involved," adds Lisa Rasmussen, RTW Managing Director.

