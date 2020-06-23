Racine Theatre Guild Postpones All Performances Through January 2021

Racine Theatre Guild Board of Directors has decided to postpone all performances and activities until January 2021, according to The Journal Times.

This includes all main stage, Racine Children's Theatre, Jean's Jazz, Comedy Tonight, Signature Spotlight, and in-person classes.

A revised season, 2020/2021 Season: Act 2, will feature a restructured performance lineup, including:

"Clue: On Stage," Jan. 15-31

"Always a Bridesmaid," Feb. 26-March 14

"Akeelah and the Bee," April 9-25

"Mamma Mia!," May 14-June 6

Performances that had been postponed, but are now canceled are:

Jean's Jazz: Donna Woodall Trio & Ivy Ford Band

Jean's Jazz: Eric Jacobsen Quintet

Signature Spotlight: The Golden Age of Broadway

