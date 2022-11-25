Photos & Video: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage

Come celebrate the holidays this year with First Stage and the return of their heartwarming production of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL!, based on the 1964 television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage.

The live, musical version of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER will be directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank and features all the colorful characters audiences know and love, a thrilling adventure story combined with an unforgettable holiday musical score by Johnny Marks, including the catchy "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" theme song. From fleeing the Abominable Snow Monster to saving Christmas, join Rudolph and his friends, Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius, as their adventures remind us that what makes us different can also be what makes us special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the little misfit in all of us! Sponsored by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren and Associated Bank.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL runs November 25 - December 24, 2022 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 70 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 4+.

