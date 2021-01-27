Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: First Stage Presents ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND

The virtual production starts livestreaming this Friday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2021  

First Stage's next virtual offering is ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND. The virtual production starts livestreaming this Friday, January 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Check out photos below!

The schedule to view one of the livestream performances is:


January 29 at 7 pm, January 30 at 1 & 3:30 pm, January 31 at 1:00 & 3:30 pm, February 5 at 7 pm and February 6 at 1 & 3:30 pm.

A recorded version of the virtual production will also be available beginning Feb. 6 at 4:00 p.m. through Feb. 28.

In this virtual play we find Callaway Brown - an unlikely young hero - who has been stranded on a desert island, and it's up to the audience to decide what happens next! In this interactive production, audience members vote on Callaway's actions in an energetic romp through time and space. Will Callaway time travel to the Wild West and meet a talking horse? Develop superpowers and fight crime in the future? Or have a crush on a vampire? This is create-yourown-adventure theatre using your phone - audience members will be voting on the path for the hero. And Callaway's fate is in their hands!

David Flores, Loralei Madson, Eleanor Hannan, and Liam Eddy

David Flores, Loralei Madson, and Eleanor Hannan

David Flores, Loralei Madson, and Eleanor Hannan

Nadja Simmonds, Matt Daniels, Loralei Madson, and Eleanor Hannan

leanor Hannan (top left), Loralei Madson (center) and David Flores


