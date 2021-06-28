Photos: AN ILIAD Opens at American Players Theatre

An Iliad featuring Jim DeVita and Alicia Storin opened at American Players Theatre on June 25 and will run through August 15.

Revisit Homer's epic tale, distilled by one war-torn poet. Actor Jim DeVita takes us on a thrilling, wrenching tour of the Trojan War. The intimate Touchstone Theatre is an ideal space for this exploration of the contradictory conditions of glory and violence, and the human race's seemingly endless fascination with war.