Peter Stathas Dance to Premiere LEAVING & COMING BACK

Leaving and Coming Back is a culmination of dance works by Milwaukee native, Peter Stathas that will premiere the weekend of December 13 in Milwaukee after debuting in New York City earlier this year. Leaving and Coming Back combines Peter's old and new works allowing the audience to experience his choreography as it has evolved over the past five decades:

Saturday Mornings tells the very personal story of Peter's relationship with his grandfather who was a welterweight champion boxer.

Duets features two pieces of work that Peter created--one back in 1985 (5 Studies of a Waitress and a Businesswoman) and the other in 2018 (Assuage). These pieces have been brought together to demonstrate the contrast of choreography from the past with the present.

Conundrum, Peter's most recent work, was conceived with the simple thought of confining the dancers to a specific space. This space represents the "box" that others put you in based on their perceptions. As each new dancer is added, the "box" expands to allow the dancers to shed those perceptions, and as a group they become their authentic selves.

After his performing career that spans the 70s and 80s to audiences around the world, Peter decided to come home to Milwaukee where he started and built his physical therapy business, Freedom Physical Therapy, for 26 years. The business grew to four locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin (they remain open and operating today).

Peter Stathas explains, "I want to share my decades of experience with new generations of performers and audiences in order to pass on what I've learned and inspire their love for the arts."

In 2016 Peter was inspired to return to dance. In 2018 he was chosen for the choreographic mentor program DOVA with Doug Varone and Dancers in NYC. Stathas continues, "I used this extraordinary opportunity to reestablish my choreographic skills, reenter the New York City dance community, and further my dedication to ensuring young performers are compensated fairly and treated with respect."

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE

Dates: Friday, December 13: 7:30pm

Saturday, December 14: 7:30pm

Sunday, December 15: 1:00pm

Ticket Prices: General: $21.00

Senior: $16.00

Student: $9.00

Location: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Mitchell Hall 254

3203 N. Downer Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53211

Tickets: peterstathasdance.com/events

To learn more about Peter Stathas Dance please visit www.peterstathasdance.com.





