Next Narrative Monologue Competition Reveals Regional Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, March 18, 2024, Milwaukee Repertory Theater held the 2024 regionals for the Next Narrative Monologue Competition, a national program for high school students featuring the work of contemporary Black playwrights created by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. Milwaukee Rep is one of many regional cities participating, offering free workshops across the city to prepare students in the selections and rehearsal of their monologue.

Raichel West from Milwaukee Marshall High School was awarded First place for her performance of One Second by Rachel Lynett. In Second place was Dayanara Sanchez from Dominican High School who performed Say No to the Dress by Stacey Rose, and runner up Lex V. Crump from Milwaukee High School of the Arts performed Sparking Joy by Francisca Da Silveira.

All three winners were awarded a cash prize and the First and Second place finishers will get the opportunity to represent Milwaukee on an all-expense paid trip to New York City where they will compete against other regional city competitors at The Apollo Theatre in Harlem for additional books, scholarships, and prizes.

“The National Next Narrative Monologue Competition is an incredible opportunity for young artists to engage with the work of leading Black playwrights across the country,” said Jenny Toutant, Milwaukee Rep’s Chief Education and Engagement Officer. “It is so much more than a competition as the students build community with one another while building confidence within themselves.”

To learn more about the program and hear from participants from the 2022 competition including Milwaukee finalist Alexandria Woods who took 3rd place in the National Competition click here - Next Narrative Monologue Competition at Milwaukee Rep.