Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regionals to Take Place This Month at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Rep will host the second annual Next Narrative Monologue Competition a new, national program for high school students featuring the work of contemporary Black playwrights created by Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company. Milwaukee Rep is one of many regional cities participating, offering workshops across the city to prepare students in the selections and rehearsal of their monologue. The Milwaukee regionals take place Wednesday, February 15 at 7pm in the Quadracci Powerhouse and is open to the public. There, three students will win cash prizes with the top two also getting the opportunity to represent Milwaukee on an all-expense-paid trip to New York City. Students will compete against other regional city competitors at The Apollo Theatre in Harlem for additional books, scholarships, and prizes.

Students competing in the Milwaukee Regionals are Alexa Crump (Milwaukee High School of the Arts), Ryon Davis (Pius XI High School), Sanaiah Hibbler (Oak Creek High School), Lilly Peterson (Hamilton High School), J'Nya Smith (Wisconsin Lutheran High School), Milan Jones (Rufus King IB High School), Deontrenique Woodson (Milwaukee Academy of Science), Jenesis Wesley (Wisconsin Lutheran High School), Yee Xiong (Rufus King IB High School),and Yingkou Xiong (Rufus King IB High School).

"The Next Narrative Monologue Competition gives high school students across the country exposure and direct engagement with living playwrights for education and inspiration," said True Colors' Artistic Director Jamil Jude. "We have applied the learning from our years of incredible success in producing a national monologue competition for high school students to create this new opportunity to engage students in artful explorations of 21st Century themes and instill confidence in each to find their voice."

To learn more about the program and hear from participants from last year's 2022 competition including Milwaukee finalist Alexandria Woods who took 3rd place in the National Competition click here - Next Narrative Monologue Competition at Milwaukee Rep.

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.



Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company is a nonprofit regional theater company based in Atlanta, GA. True Colors Theatre Company's mission is to celebrate the rich tradition of Black storytelling while giving voice to bold artists from all cultures. We add dimension and relevance to our work on the stage through community events and education programming. The vision of Artistic Director Jamil Jude is for the company to "thrive at the intersection of artistic excellence and civic engagement." For more information on True Colors, visit www.truecolorstheatre.org.