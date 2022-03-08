Next Narrative Monologue Competition Announced at Milwaukee Rep, March 14

Milwaukee Rep hosts The Next Narrative Monologue Competition (formerly the August Wilson Monologue Competition) a new, national program for high school students featuring the work of contemporary Black playwrights.

The competition, created by Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company of Atlanta, GA, gives students the opportunity to deliver powerful, contemporary monologues from modern playwrights including Robert O'Hara, Candrice Jones, Josh Wilder, James Tyler and more.

Milwaukee Rep is one of many regional cities participating, and is offering workshops across the city and virtually to prepare students in the selections and rehearsal of their monologue. The Milwaukee regionals takes place Monday, March 14 at 7pm in the Quadracci Powerhouse. There, two students will win cash prizes and the opportunity to represent Milwaukee on an all-expense-paid trip to New York City. Students will compete against other regional city competitors at The Apollo Theatre in Harlem for additional books, scholarships, and prizes.

Students competing in the Regionals are Alexa V. Crump (Milwaukee High School of the Arts), Jonathan Edwards (Rufus King High School), Terynn Erby-Walker (Golda Meir), Ana Gutierrez (Ronald Reagan), Anijah Howard (Academy), Antonio Parra (Greenfield High School), Ava (Ash) Schwabe (Milwaukee High School of the Arts), Sarah Stone (St. Catherine's High School), and Alexandria Woods (Rufus King High School).

The Milwaukee Regionals on Monday, March 14 at 7pm in the Quadracci Powerhouse is free and open to the public, please RSVP for the event at engagement@milwaukeerep.com.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.