Milwaukee Rep's STEEL MAGNOLIAS Offers Free Tickets For Healthcare Workers

Steel Magnolias will be the first play with a live audience in Milwaukee Rep's Quadracci Powerhouse in over 18 months. As a way to say THANK YOU, Milwaukee Rep is offering free tickets to local Healthcare Workers to performances on November 10 at 7:30pm, November 11 at 7:30pm and November 14 at 7pm. To reserve, Healthcare Workers should call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee and mention code: SMILE.

"We would not be able to safely reopen our doors and produce the world class theater we are known for without the hard work and sacrifice of our local healthcare workers," said Executive Director Chad Bauman. "We are indebted to their service and look forward to thanking them as we kick off our new season."

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a tenderhearted favorite running November 9 - December 5, 2021 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. The cast features Janet Ulrich Brooks (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Goodman Theatre) as M'Lynn, Phoebe González (Twelfth Night, Book of Will, APT) as Shelby, Rebecca Hirota (Junk, Jane Eyre, Milwaukee Rep) as Truvy, Maeve Moynihan (Guess Who's Coming...Dinner, The Guthrie) as Annelle, Meg Thalken (Domesticated, Steppenwolf) as Ouiser and Tami Workentin (A Christmas Carol, Always...Patsy Cline, Good People, Milwaukee Rep) as Clairee.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Artistic Producer Laura Braza (Songs for Nobodies, Two Pianos Four Hands, Milwaukee Rep), with set design by Collette Pollard (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Goodman Theatre), lighting design by Noele Stollmack (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (The Nerd, The Niceties, Milwaukee Rep), with dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager and stage manager Tara Kelly.

Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop-where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event.

Steel Magnolias is sponsored by WE Energies Foundation, Executive Producers Cheryl & Bill Guc with Associate Producer Dr. Eric Durant.

Steel Magnolias runs November 9- December 5, 2021 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, November 12 at 8:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.