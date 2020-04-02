Shutdown Streaming
Milwaukee Rep's Matt Rodin Sings 'The Origin of Love'

Apr. 2, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. In addition to the HD streaming of Eclipsed available through April 12 on Vimeo.com/ondemand/eclipsed, Milwaukee Rep has devised several ways to not only serve its audience during these unprecedented times, but to thrive as a cultural community of artists. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

Matt Rodin, who recently starred in Milwaukee Rep's production of of Hedwig and the Angry Inch as the title character, has shared a video of himself singing "The Origin of Love" in Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home series.

Check out the video below!




