Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present the World Premiere of PARENTAL ADVISORY: A BREAKBEAT PLAY

The production will be presented in  the Stiemke Studio September 26 – October 29, 2023.  

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 1 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
CANDIDE Comes to Skylight Music Theatre in October Photo 2 CANDIDE Comes to Skylight Music Theatre in October
World Premiere Musical RUN BAMBI RUN to be Presented at Milwaukee Rep in September Photo 3 World Premiere Musical RUN BAMBI RUN to be Presented at Milwaukee Rep in September
COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep Photo 4 COUNTRY SUNSHINE: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville Comes to Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present the World Premiere of PARENTAL ADVISORY: A BREAKBEAT PLAY

Milwaukee Rep, now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, will present the World Premiere of Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin (HBO’s Def Poetry Jam) in  the Stiemke Studio September 26 – October 29, 2023.  Commissioned through the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program, Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play infuses hip-hop, humor and the history of censorship through a two-actor play featuring Amir Abdullah (Chicago Med) as The MC and Marvin Quijada (The Dream King, Teatro Vista) as Timeless.
 
Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play is a high-energy World Premiere where two Hip-Hop artists mix slick beats and rhymes with important questions about censorship and expression in popular music. This engaging new play – half DJ jam session, half TED Talk – uses wit, humor and the uncanny powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to enter a conversation on parenting, identity and survival. At what age is it appropriate to introduce our children to music, life and an uncertain world – however controversial it may be?
 
Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play is directed by Kyle Haden (The Royale, Creede Repertory Theatre) with set designer Sydney Lynne (The Watsons Go To Birmingham, First Stage), costume designer Alethia Moore-Del Monaco (Hazardous Materials, Creede Repertory Theatre), lighting designer Jared Gooding (Nunsense, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer and music director Chris Land (Founder and CEO of Multiband Studios), dramaturg Deanie Vallone (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), casting director Jonathan Hetler, original music by silent marvin, and stage managed by  Josh Hart.
 
Idris Goodwin currently serves as the Artistic Director of Seattle Children’s Theatre following his tenure as Executive Director of The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, where he also taught for 6 years as a professor in the Department of Theater and Dance. His playwriting accomplishments encompass more than 60 stylistically diverse works, including his groundbreaking Break Beat Play Series (How We Got On, Hype Man, The Way The Mountain Moved), commissioned as part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s American Revolutions series; Muhammad Ali coming-of-age play And In This Corner: Cassius Clay; and Ghost, adapted from the novel by Jason Reynolds. His 2019 collection of breakbeat poetry, “CAN I KICK IT?” was deemed “an ode to and embodiment of black lyric excellence” by the American Library Association, and his COVID breakbeat poem, “Your House is Not Just A House”, which was commissioned and produced by Milwaukee Rep in its At Home series, will be his first picture book, scheduled to be published by Harper Collins in 2024. Goodwin is the recipient of multiple awards from the Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, The National Endowment for The Arts, and was named a 2021 United States Artist Fellow. He serves on the board of the Children's Theatre Foundation Association and as Board President of TYA/USA. 
Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production with Executive Producers Margaret Dethloff and Terri Zeh, and Rhonda and Greg Oberland. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Four-Four Foundation.
 
Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play runs September 26 – October 29, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.  Opening night is set for Friday, September 29 at 8pm.  To purchase tickets to go to Click Here, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.
 
For more information, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present the World Premiere of PARENTAL ADVISORY: A BREAKBEA Photo
Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present the World Premiere of PARENTAL ADVISORY: A BREAKBEAT PLAY

Milwaukee Rep, now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, will present the World Premiere of Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin (HBO’s Def Poetry Jam).

2
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Marcus Performing Arts Center Form Partnership Photo
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Marcus Performing Arts Center Form Partnership

​​​​​​​Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and the Marcus Performing Arts Center have announced a new partnership, working together to help grant wishes for local children battling critical illnesses and giving wish kids and their families unique opportunities to engage in the arts in Milwaukee. Learn more about the partnership and how to help here!

3
Uplifting World Premiere DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! to Open Milwaukees First Stage 2023/24 Sea Photo
Uplifting World Premiere DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! to Open Milwaukee's First Stage 2023/24 Season

First Stage will kick off its 2023/24 season with the world premiere production DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, a story for all ages inspired by the life of Donald 'Quickie' Driver, written by playwright Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by popular Milwaukee actor/producer/director Dimonte Henning.

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dad's Season Tickets
Sunset Playhouse (9/07-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda The Musical, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fairy Godmother's (song) Book of Wisdom
Sunset Playhouse (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF HER MUSIC: Julie Andrews Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PIANO MAN: Billy Joel Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dean Martin's Cool Yule
Sunset Playhouse (12/07-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tenors MKE Holiday Concert, 2023
Sunset Playhouse (12/05-12/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
Sunset Playhouse (11/11-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You