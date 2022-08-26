Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present UNFORGETTBLE: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole in the Stackner Cabaret 

Milwaukee Rep is pleased to present an Artists Lounge Live Production of Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole in the Stackner Cabaret September 9 - November 6, 2022. Remember the genius and warmth of Nat King Cole with acclaimed singer, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Cafe). In this heartfelt concert, McGaha leads a lush jazz ensemble and reflects upon Cole's trailblazing career with poignant insight and intimate charm.Classic songs include "Unforgettable," "Route 66," "L-O-V-E" and "Mona Lisa."

Unforgettable is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers Cheryl and Bill Guc with Associate Producer Lynda Johnson and Jane and Steve Chernof.

Unforgettable runs September 9 - November 6, 2022 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, September 11 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

About John-Mark McGaha:

Broadway World calls his voice "crystal-clear perfection." John-Mark McGaha is an acclaimed singer, actor, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist. He headlines concerts across the country with Artists Lounge Live, starring in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Someday At Christmas: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder, Unforgettable John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole, and A Nat King Cole Christmas. Theatre credits include starring Off-Broadway in the musical Cafe A Gogo and portraying jazz great Lionel Hampton in Tuxedo Junction. Other credits nationwide include Smokey Joe's Cafe; Violet; The Ray Charles Legacy; The Sinatra Legacy; and The Cash Legacy at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. Also a music arranger, he provided Music Direction and Adaptation for the world premiere musical Ocean 1222: A Black Family Christmas. Television appearances include a featured musical guest spot on BET's Centric Celebrates Selma: 50th Anniversary Music Special. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, McGaha began studying classical piano at the age of five. He performed internationally as a teen, adding organ, guitar, saxophone, and voice to his repertoire. He studied Piano, Opera, Musical Theatre, and Music Education at Birmingham Southern College and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York. His central passion is worshipping God in spirit and truth. He served as Director of Contemporary Worship and Arts at Trinity United Methodist Church in Birmingham. John and his wife Grace have five beautiful children.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole

September 9 - November 6, 2022 (Opening Night Sunday, September 11, at 7:00pm) in the Stackner Cabaret

Talks and Events



Early Bird Performance: Tuesday, September 13 at 6:30pm

Ticket Information



Tickets: www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.

Hours: 12noon - 6pm; on performance days the Ticket Office remains open until 15 minutes past curtain.

Student Discounts: Students 18 and under can purchase $20 tickets for select seating areas.

35 & Under: Select $20 tickets available for patrons 35 & Under. (Select 35 & Under price at checkout online)

Group Sales: Discounted tickets for parties of 10+. Call 414-290-5340.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.

ARTISTS LOUNGE LIVE

is a Chicago-based production company creating and presenting captivating concerts nationwide. Marked by superb musicianship and intimate storytelling, our shows feature timeless popular music performed by singular talents. We explore America's cultural landscape with the music as our guide. Through popular music, our shared heritage, we offer audiences an authentic emotional connection. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment for the individual and the community. Artists Lounge Live is created and produced by married team Michael and Angela Ingersoll. artistsloungelive.com