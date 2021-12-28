Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present PIANO MEN

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present Piano Men, which tackles music from Bach to Broadway in the Stackner Cabaret January 7 - February 27, 2022. Created by Artistic Director Mark Clements, Piano Men features Milwaukee Rep favorites Steve Watts (I Love a Piano, Milwaukee Rep) and Nygel D. Robinson (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep) as two virtuoso piano players that will have audiences clapping, laughing and calling out requests.

Piano Men is music directed by performer Steve Watts with lighting design by Aaron Lichamer (An Evening with Groucho, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by J Jumbelic (A Dolls House Part 2, Huntington Theater Company), costume coordination by Milwaukee Rep's Costume Director Nicholas Hartman and production coordinator Josh Hart. Colte Julian (Million Dollar Quartet, Nat'l tour) will replace Nygel D. Robinson February 8 - 27.

Equal parts concert and sing-along, Piano Men is an exhilarating and entertaining musical revue inspired by the hard working piano players who play everywhere from bars to airports, hotel lobbies to grand concert halls. Piano Men will feature a unique set list from rock, pop, classical, Broadway and everything in between. Filled with hilarious stories, this world premiere event will leave you wanting to come back for more.

Piano Men is a part of the Camille & David Kundert Stackner Season, Executive Producers Carol & Ivor Benjamin and Diane K. O'Connor with Associate Producers Jane & Stephen Chernof and Abigail & David Nash.

Piano Men runs January 7- February 27, 2022 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, January 9 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.