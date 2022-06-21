Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Hold Auditions for Young Performer Roles for 2022/2023 Season

Milwaukee Rep is holdng auditions for performers between the ages of 8 - 18 for the 2022/23 Season which includes A Christmas Carol, Titanic The Musical and the Professional Training Institute (PTI) for teens. Auditions will take place on Wednesday, July 6 from 4pm - 8pm and Saturday, July 9 from 9am - 3pm at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells Street).

As a part of the audition process, Milwaukee Rep is offering FREE audition workshops for all ages. These workshops will take place on the same day as the audition, in the first hour of the audition block. Sign up for the audition & workshops by completing this form.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or contact casting@milwaukeerep.com with quesitons.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.