Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents We Rise: MKE's Celebration of Black History Month with four Facebook Live events every Monday night in February at 7pm CT. The celebration is in honor of the rich contributions that African American artists, administrators, audiences, and board members have made to the growth, strength and development of Milwaukee Rep over its 67-year history. Connect to each of these free events on Facebook.com/MilwRep.

This year we saw the rise of the Black Lives Matter Movement and the second great civil rights movement in our country," said Milwaukee Rep Associate Artistic Producer Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. "We are excited to present four nights of free virtual events, because even with our stages empty due to COVID-19, it is important to honor the past, present and the future of our dynamic theater and the tremendous contributions African Americans have made to Milwaukee Rep and the city at large."

Each Monday night virtual event will have a different focus starting Monday, February 1 with To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry. The night will feature interviews with icon in African American film, television and theater Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Tony and Grammy Nominee Valisia LaKae who played Lorraine Hansberry in the Off-Broadway production of Sweet Lorraine; and a reunion of the artists from Milwaukee Rep's 2012/13 Season production of A Raisin in the Sun including Mildred Marie Langford, Greta Oglesby and Director Ron OJ Parson.

Monday, February 8 continues with Keep Your Eyes on the Prize a look at the African American artists and administrators, past and present at Milwaukee Rep who are onstage and behind-the-scenes, showcasing the many roles that create art in Milwaukee. This will include costume designer Kara Harmon (Eclipsed and our upcoming production of Toni Stone), stage manager Tara Kelly (West Side Story), actor and hair/wig designer Nikiya Mathis (The Mountaintop), and Milwaukee Rep staff members Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis, Associate Director of Engagement N'Jameh Camara, Associate Artistic Producer Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj and Educator Hope Parow.

Monday, February 15: It Takes a Village provides a platform for the Milwaukee Black Theater Community to showcase their work and discuss the plethora of contributions African American artists, administrators and audiences have made over the years in Milwaukee. The event will feature La'Ketta Caldwell from Boys & Girls Club and LUMIN Schools; DiMonte Henning founder of Lights! Camera! Soul! and Milwaukee Rep EPR alum; Chiké Johnson actor and founder of Cheeks Films; Dr. Donte McFadden of Milwaukee Film Fest Black Lens; and Malkia Stampley actor, director and co-founder of Milwaukee Black Theater Festival.

Monday, February 22: The Ground on Which I Stand honors the life and legacy of August Wilson in the American Theater. Keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann will kick things off detailing her personal and professional relationship in collaboration with Mr. Wilson over her 40+ year career in the entertainment industry. Presentations from past and current August Wilson Monologue Competition participants will then take center stage followed by a discussion on the Women of August Wilson and the power of his characters with panelists including actors Sadé Ayodele, Ebony Jo-Ann, Greta Oglesby and Malkia Stampley.

We Rise: MKE's Celebration of Black History Month is in partnership with Media Sponsor 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com