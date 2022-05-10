Milwaukee Repertory Theater Cancels Remainder Of TITANIC THE MUSICAL Run Due to Cast Covid-19 Cases

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Titanic The Musical scheduled through May 14, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse have been cancelled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 amongst the cast. Due to the number of cases and those involved, the production cannot continue performances even with understudies and swing performers and is not able to extend due to artist availability. All ticket holders of cancelled performances will receive an automatic refund.

"We know that this is deeply disappointing news not only for our audiences, but for the hundreds of Rep artists, staff and crew that have worked so hard on this production," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "It crushes us that we are unable to finish out the run of this truly remarkable production."

Ticket holders with any further questions please contact tickets@milwaukeerep.com or 414-224-9490.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.