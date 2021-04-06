Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Artistic Director Brent Hazelton Helms An All-New Take On UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's (MCT) Virtually Re-Imagined Season continues with an all-new take on UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL by Glen Berger. The production, specifically designed for virtual distribution, premieres on April 9th at 7:30pm.

Similar to a live production, the show will be available to watch at specific dates and times on the MCT streaming platform: virtual.milwaukeechambertheatre.org.

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL stars Milwaukee favorite Elyse Edelman as a keep-to-herself librarian who receives a book 113 years past-due through the overnight drop slot. A message scrawled in the weather-beaten volume's margins ignites an unforgettable globe-trotting odyssey through the ages as she searches for the mysterious borrower to collect the overdue fine.

"Like my character the Librarian, many of us over the past year have been trapped in our own thoughts, isolated, and felt a desperate need for change-both in our own lives, and in the world. Many of us, like the Librarian, were forced to confront uncomfortable truths, and made dramatic shifts that were perhaps wildly out of character for us as we attempted to make sense of what our lives had become," said Edelman. "In many ways, UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL is the perfect pandemic play."

This production is the MCT directing debut for MCT Artistic Director Brent Hazelton. After twenty seasons at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, including the final ten as Associate Artistic Director, Brent was appointed MCT's Incoming Artistic Director in December, 2018, joined the company in 2019, and succeeded Michael Wright in July, 2020.

"With moving into the Artistic Director position and the schedule changes wrought by the pandemic, it's been 30 months since I've directed a play and what a pleasure it is to get back in the rehearsal hall in that capacity. And to collaborate on my first production with MCT with as giving, patient, creative, and courageous an actor as Elyse on such a bottomless play as UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL is a great gift. The Librarian describes her journey as "a twisty mystery," and I'm really looking forward to hearing how audiences wrestle with all of the turns and layers of the story, and to hear how each person walks away with a different interpretation."

The creative team includes Stage Management by Martinique Barthel, Scenic, Properties, and Projection Design by Madelyn Yee, Costume Design by Austin Winter, Lighting Design by Noele Stollmack, Composer and Sound Design by Josh Schmidt, and Videography by Studio Gear: Kimberlee Beggs, Derek Buckles, and Logan Allen.

Said Edelman, "Being able to work during this pandemic, all thanks to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, was such an honor; "As a Jewish actor (playing my second Jewish-adjacent role ever), and as someone who identifies with the Librarian in other ways, this play also had unique significance. The Tale of the Wandering Jew can be perceived as an Anti-Semitic story, and laden with hurtful stereotypes. However, Glen Berger masterfully turns this story on its head and manages to take back the tale using reverence, humor, and meaning for our time."

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL tickets are on sale now via the MCT streaming platform, virtual.milwaukeechambertheatre.org. The production will premiere on April 9th, 2021 until May 2nd, 2021. There will be twenty performances of this production at specific showtimes and specified dates. More information about the UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL performance schedule, how to purchase single tickets, and virtual access assistance is available at www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org.