Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces Sign Language Interpreted Performance Of MALA

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre announces sign language interpreted performance on Thursday, February 10th at 7:30pm. MALA by Melinda Lopez directed by Artistic Director Brent Hazelton closes Saturday, February 13th at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased via the MCT website, milwaukeechambertheatre.org/tickets or by calling 414-291-7800.

Melinda Lopez's play, MALA, is a darkly funny and unsentimentally poetic solo-performer tour de force featuring Milwaukee favorite Rána Roman. In MALA, an adult daughter strives to live up to the unpredictable demands of caregiving for her aging mother while navigating this new stage of their lives and relationship. Maddening and moving, hard and hopeful, trying and triumphant-it's only in letting go of trying to be the perfect child that Mala becomes a good one.

"MALA is an Emotional Evening Full of Love and Loss... It is also a beautiful collection of experiences, prayers, and unflinching revelations about what it is to take care of your parents at the end of their lives" says Gwendolyn Rice.

Harry Cherkinian of The Shepherd Express says, "In this beautifully acted and directed production, Rána Roman inhabits several characters, but mainly the daughter who keeps trying but feels she has failed, especially given her mother's increasingly volatile and erratic behavior."

The creative team includes Stage Management by Emily Wright, Scenic Design by Lisa Schlenker, Costume Design by Jazmin Aurora Medina, Sound Design by Josh Schmidt, Lighting Design by Colin Gawronski, Associate Scenic and Properties Design by Simone Tegge, Dramaturgy by Nicole Acosta, Scenic Construction by Ron Scot Fry, and ASM/COVID Safety Management by Matthew Lewis.