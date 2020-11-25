Marcus Perfroming Arts Center Will Stream THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, is available to stream for The Marcus Perfroming Arts Center audiences this holiday season. The live capture, filmed as a part of a parternship with PBS, will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home, as theaters across the country remain closed.

Directed and choreographed by Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Executive Producer, Eva Price, and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Milwaukee Ballet to bring this truly unique vision of The Nutcracker to Milwaukee audiences," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. "To work with the Ballet to bring some much needed cheer to Milwaukee is what this season is all about."

"While I'm saddened we can't take The Hip Hop Nutcracker on the road this year, I'm thrilled we're able to find a way to bring this show to audiences around the country for the seventh consecutive season," says Executive Producer and Tony Award winner Eva Price. "This will be a holiday season unlike any other. I'm so glad we'll have this comforting, inspiring and inclusive tradition to provide much-need and well-earned joy."

Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

