Marcus Performing Arts Center To Welcome National Geographic Egyptologist And Author Kara Cooney

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Marcus Performing Arts Center are proud to announce "When Women Ruled the World" with Dr. Kara Cooney, a National Geographic author and professor of Egyptian art and architecture at UCLA. The event will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:30 pm at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall.



Cooney is a professor of Egyptology at UCLA. Her academic work focuses on death preparations, afterlife beliefs, and gender studies. She has participated in digs with the Metropolitan Museum of New York at the Royal Pyramid complex of Senwosret III and the Theban Necropolis with Johns Hopkins University. She appeared as a lead expert in the popular Discovery Channel special The Secrets of Egypt's Lost Queen, and is a recurring team member of the History Channel's Digging for the Truth. Her book The Woman Who Would Be King: Hatshepsut's Ride to Power in Ancient Egypt was published in 2014, and she also wrote When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt, which was published by National Geographic in 2018.



National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information, visit natgeolive.com.



For tickets and information, please visit in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10+ SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.



Interested in seeing both "When Women Ruled the World" with Dr. Kara Cooney and "On the Trail of Big Cats" with Steve Winter? Subscriber Packages are available starting at $40 at the Marcus Center's box office via phone or in-person only.





