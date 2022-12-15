Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BROADWAY SKATES! Events At Red Arrow Park

Upcoming events include Hairspray and Frozen!

Dec. 15, 2022  
Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BROADWAY SKATES! Events At Red Arrow Park

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced new Broadway Skates! events at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice this winter as part of the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District. Skate to your favorite Broadway tunes in the heart of downtown Milwaukee during these free community events:


Broadway Skates! HAIRSPRAY - Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6 - 8PM
Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite '60s fashions and skate to tunes spun by DJ Shawna, official DJ and producer of the Milwaukee Bucks, with colored themed lights by Events by Design. Prizes will be awarded to the best themed outfits, including tickets to the Opening Night of HAIRSPRAY!

HAIRSPRAY the Musical comes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center February 7-12 as part of the 2022/2023 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Series.


Broadway Skates! Disney's FROZEN - Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11AM - 2PM
Bring the whole family along to skate to songs from the FROZEN Broadway Original Cast Recording, which features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar Award-winning film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. Participants are encouraged to arrive in costume for the chance to receive FROZEN giveaways.

Disney's FROZEN is playing at the Marcus Performing Arts Center April 6-16, 2023 as part of the 2022/2023 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Series.


"We're excited to launch these Broadway Skates! events in partnership with the Milwaukee Theater District and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21," said Jared Duymovic, Marcus Center Vice President of Programming & Engagement. "We look forward to offering families and community members some cold-weather fun while celebrating our upcoming Broadway shows."

Skates and skater aides are available for rental inside the Slice of Ice Warming House, and ice sleds for skaters with mobility impairments are available for free, on a first-come, first-served basis. Starbucks at Red Arrow Park will also be open during the event.

Broadway Skates! is a community partnership between Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the Milwaukee Theater District, Milwaukee County Parks. For details on Broadway Skates!, visit www.marcuscenter.org/broadway-skates.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: Milwaukees First Stage Breaks Fundraising Record At Annual Wine Tasting & Dinn Photo
Photos: Milwaukee's First Stage Breaks Fundraising Record At Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner Event
See photos of First Stage's 13th Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner at The Wisconsin Club - Country Club, the first time the event has been held at the venue. In total, the event raised more than $122,000 to support First Stage's mission of transforming lives through theater.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; at Sunset Playhous Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; at Sunset Playhouse Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Marcus Center Board is a Finalist For 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards Photo
Marcus Center Board is a Finalist For 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards
​​​​​​​ Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announced today that it is one of 20 boards recognized as a finalist for the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards.
Tally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory Theater Photo
Tally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
 Milwaukee Rep will present Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin in the Stackner Cabaret January 20 – March 19, 2023 starring Broadway’s Tally Sessions.

More Hot Stories For You


Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BROADWAY SKATES! Events At Red Arrow ParkMarcus Performing Arts Center Announces BROADWAY SKATES! Events At Red Arrow Park
December 15, 2022

​​​​​​​The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced new Broadway Skates! events at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice this winter as part of the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District. Skate to your favorite Broadway tunes in the heart of downtown Milwaukee during these free community events.
Photos: Milwaukee's First Stage Breaks Fundraising Record At Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner EventPhotos: Milwaukee's First Stage Breaks Fundraising Record At Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner Event
December 12, 2022

See photos of First Stage's 13th Annual Wine Tasting & Dinner at The Wisconsin Club - Country Club, the first time the event has been held at the venue. In total, the event raised more than $122,000 to support First Stage's mission of transforming lives through theater.
Marcus Center Board is a Finalist For 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion AwardsMarcus Center Board is a Finalist For 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards
December 12, 2022

​​​​​​​ Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announced today that it is one of 20 boards recognized as a finalist for the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards.
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022

See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Tally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterTally Sessions to Star in DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
December 9, 2022

 Milwaukee Rep will present Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin in the Stackner Cabaret January 20 – March 19, 2023 starring Broadway’s Tally Sessions.
share