Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces BROADWAY SKATES! Events At Red Arrow Park

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced new Broadway Skates! events at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice this winter as part of the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District. Skate to your favorite Broadway tunes in the heart of downtown Milwaukee during these free community events:





Broadway Skates! HAIRSPRAY - Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6 - 8PM

Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite '60s fashions and skate to tunes spun by DJ Shawna, official DJ and producer of the Milwaukee Bucks, with colored themed lights by Events by Design. Prizes will be awarded to the best themed outfits, including tickets to the Opening Night of HAIRSPRAY!



HAIRSPRAY the Musical comes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center February 7-12 as part of the 2022/2023 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Series.





Broadway Skates! Disney's FROZEN - Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11AM - 2PM

Bring the whole family along to skate to songs from the FROZEN Broadway Original Cast Recording, which features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar Award-winning film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. Participants are encouraged to arrive in costume for the chance to receive FROZEN giveaways.



Disney's FROZEN is playing at the Marcus Performing Arts Center April 6-16, 2023 as part of the 2022/2023 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Series.





"We're excited to launch these Broadway Skates! events in partnership with the Milwaukee Theater District and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21," said Jared Duymovic, Marcus Center Vice President of Programming & Engagement. "We look forward to offering families and community members some cold-weather fun while celebrating our upcoming Broadway shows."



Skates and skater aides are available for rental inside the Slice of Ice Warming House, and ice sleds for skaters with mobility impairments are available for free, on a first-come, first-served basis. Starbucks at Red Arrow Park will also be open during the event.



Broadway Skates! is a community partnership between Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the Milwaukee Theater District, Milwaukee County Parks. For details on Broadway Skates!, visit www.marcuscenter.org/broadway-skates.

