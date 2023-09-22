Managing Director Elissa Wolf Departs Door Shakespeare

Door Shakespeare has announced that Elissa Wolf resigned her position as Door Shakespeare's Managing Director effective August 24, 2023. Wolf made the decision after receiving an opportunity which aligns with their academic and professional goals.

Prior to joining Door Shakespeare earlier this year, Wolf worked in artistic, administrative, and supervisory roles with multiple arts organizations, including the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company and the former Chicago Youth Shakespeare theatre. As Managing Director, she was responsible for overseeing all aspects of Door Shakespeare's operations.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for the wonderful experience I have had working with Door Shakespeare this summer,” said Wolf. “The creative environment, the talented team, and the meaningful impact of our productions have all had a profound influence on me. Over the course of my time here, I've had the chance to learn, grow, and contribute in ways that I truly appreciate.”

Amy Ensign, Door Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director, will temporarily manage operations while the organization seeks a replacement for Wolf. Ensign served as Door Shakespeare's Managing Director from 2018 until Wolf was hired earlier in 2023.

“While Elissa's time with us was short, she definitely made an impact” noted Ensign. “Her energy and enthusiasm will certainly be missed. We have no doubt that she will succeed in this and future endeavors.”

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore Theatre.

Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 44 productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association*, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

The 2023 season runs now through August 26, and features William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," and "The Old Man and The Old Moon," with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.