LEGENDARY WOMEN! 70's Pop, Rock, & Soul to Showcase at MAX in Milwaukee

NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Legendary Women! 70's Pop, Rock, & Soul will take the stage at MAX in Milwaukee on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 7:30 PM in Showcase Room 206. Celebrating the powerhouse women and unforgettable music that defined a generation, the show features hits made famous by Donna Summer, ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Gloria Gaynor, and more. The MAX showcase will feature creator and vocalist Sydney Stephan, vocalist Sabina Demidovich, Will Shishmanian on guitar, and Caro Moore on drums, offering presenters an exciting look at the energy, musicianship, and audience appeal of the full production.

The concert made its spectacular debut at New York City's iconic 54 Below in January 2026 under its original title, Songbirds of the 70s. But after bringing the show to life, it quickly became clear that 'Songbirds' didn't quite capture what was happening onstage. This music is bold, electric, soulful, and unapologetically fun-and the women behind it are far more than songbirds. They're legends. Reimagined as Legendary Women! 70's Pop, Rock, & Soul, the production celebrates the voices, songs, and personalities that shaped the decade, moving from intimate singer-songwriter classics to powerhouse rock anthems, disco favorites, and irresistible sing-alongs.

At MAX, Legendary Women! will be presented in a dynamic four-piece showcase format, but the production is designed to be fully scalable to fit a wide variety of venues, stages, and budgets-and is surprisingly affordable to present. From performing arts centers and theaters to concert series and special events, the show can expand into a larger production or remain an intimate, high-energy ensemble without losing the heart of the experience. Packed with instantly recognizable music and built to get audiences singing, dancing, and reminiscing, Legendary Women! 70's Pop, Rock, & Soul brings together some of the decade's most iconic music in one joyful celebration of the women who became legends.

Don't Miss a Milwaukee, WI News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming