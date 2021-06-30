Judy Hansen Named President Of Milwaukee Rep Board Of Trustees

Milwaukee Rep will welcome back Judy Hansen as Board President starting July 1, 2021. Hansen first joined the Board in 1992 and went onto serve two terms as Board President from 1995-1998 and 2011 - 2014. During her tenure she helped navigate the theater through several major transitions, including the recruitment and onboarding of Executive Director Chad Bauman in 2013.

"Judy is a champion of the arts and has been one of Milwaukee Rep's best advocates for over 30 years," said Executive Director Chad Bauman. "If navigating the COVID pandemic has taught me anything, it is that having a passionate and forward thinking board is critical to our success. I couldn't ask for a better President in Judy to lead Milwaukee Rep back to center stage."

"I'm thrilled to be leading such a dynamic board of trustees in this post pandemic era," expressed Judy Hansen. "Now more than ever it is important to keep our mission of creating positive change at the forefront of everything do, which will surely lead us to a remarkably exciting time in our history."

Chris Hermann, Regional President of Wisconsin at PNC Financial Services also joins the board for a three year term. New additions to Milwaukee Rep's Executive Committee include Amy Croen (Geneva Capital Management, Co-Founder) as VP of Development, James Phelps (JCP Construction, President) as VP of Trustees, Andres Gonzalez (Froedert Health VP, Chief Diversity Officer) as At-Large Member, and Adam Peck (Riverwater Partners, Principal and CIO) as Alternate. Returning to the Executive Committee are Gregory C. Oberland (Northwestern Mutual, President (retired) as Immediate Past President, Bladen Burns (Fiduciary Management, SVP and Partner) as Secretary, James Phillips (Godfrey & Khan Partner) as Treasurer, Joan Lubar (Community Volunteer) as At-Large Member and Rob Manegold (Community Voluteer) as At-Large Member.

