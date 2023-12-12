Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

GUYS ON ICE to Return to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in January

Guys on Ice plays the Stackner Cabaret January 12 – March 17, 2024.

Dec. 12, 2023

Milwaukee Rep will present the return of the funny Wisconsin favorite, Guys on Ice, celebrating its 25th anniversary of when it premiered at Milwaukee Rep. With book and lyrics by Fred Alley and music by James Kaplan. Guys on Ice plays the Stackner Cabaret January 12 – March 17, 2024 with fan favorite cast members Dan Klarer as Ernie, Steve Koehler as Lloyd and Doug Mancheski as Marvin.
 
Life on the lake is easy, especially when the fish are biting, the jokes are funny, there's a ‘couple two three’ beers in the bucket and the Green Bay Packers are on the field. From the warmth of their shanty ‘up north,’ old pals Marvin and Lloyd spin wit, wisdom and hilarious songs about life, love and the one that got away. Don’t miss this Wisconsin musical tradition Guys on Ice, featuring songs like “When On Thin Ice,” “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit” and “The Wishing Hole.”
 
Guys on Ice is directed and choreographed by Northern Sky Theater Artistic Director Jeffrey Herbst with music director and accompanist Ryan Cappleman, set designer Jim Maronek, lighting designer Jasson Fassl, original costume designer Neen Rock with costume redesign by Dan Klarer and stage manager Emily Wright.
 
Guys on Ice is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers Karen and Mark Bitzan, Judi and Chris Collins, Maureen McCabe, Laura and Adam Peck, and Jim Phillips with Associate Producers Jenny and Mark Kopetsky.
 
Guys on Ice runs January 12 – March 17 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, January 14 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
 
For more information, please visit Click Here.


